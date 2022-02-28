Subscribe

Sonoma County airport passenger numbers for January near pre-pandemic levels

BILL SWINDELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 28, 2022, 1:17PM

Passenger traffic at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport in January continued to near levels of those before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airport reported a total of 31,643 passengers both inbound and outbound during the first month of year, which is still about 14% less than January 2020 right before COVID-19 mostly shut down air travel during that spring.

The January number was still a 423% increase from just a year ago when 6,050 travelers passed through the airport in January 2021 during a time period when travel was still very limited. January is one of the slowest months for the airport.

The overall passenger total for 2021 was 435,427 for the airport, which was almost 11% lower than the record 2019 total of 488,179 and just 1% below the level of 2018.

