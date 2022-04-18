Sonoma County airport to add wine tasting, food options as passenger numbers jump in March

Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, in the midst of a $40 million terminal upgrade, has announced the addition of two concession businesses that are expected to open in May, pending final approvals.

Vintage Wine Estates will open the Flight Deck Lounge, a wine-tasting room and wine-packaging shop, and Salt Lake City-based Apple Spice’s will open a satellite operation to its Petaluma establishment, according to Airport Manager Jon Stout.

The Flight Deck Lounge will be located next door to the Costeaux On The Go eatery, just south of the main terminal, he said.

A representative from Vintage Wine Estates confirmed the plans, with further details to come.

Apple Spice is set to open a grab-and-go operation near Gate 2 that will sell sandwiches, salads and a variety of snacks and drinks to airport passengers and personnel, said Waseem Khan, franchise owner of the Petaluma operation.

The company operates nearly 50 locations across the country, with four in Northern California: Petaluma, Fremont, Modesto and the forthcoming airport spot.

Apple Spice specializes in business and corporate lunches, and makes its bread from scratch every day, Khan noted. He said the airport establishment will expand its menu when it moves to the main terminal upon completion of the airport’s remodel and expansion project.

Stout said the construction project is expected to be complete between February and April of 2023, depending on building schedules and supply issues.

Meanwhile, total passenger numbers at the regional airport increased in March compared to the month prior, according to figures released Thursday.

United Airlines, which has repeatedly delayed the restart of its Denver service out of Sonoma County, has again pushed the date back, from June 24 to Sept. 6, Stout said.

United Airlines is one of four commercial air carriers serving the Sonoma County airport. The others are Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and Avelo Airlines.

In March, the airport had 50,089 passengers, up 262.4% from a year earlier. The carriers served 36,550 passengers at the airport in February.

Alaska Airlines in March flew 27,791 passengers through Santa Rosa, up 156.4% from a year earlier, and 5,655 more than January. On average, those flights were 83% full.

Avelo Airlines last month flew 12,249 passengers through the airport, adding more than 3,000 passengers since February. Avelo’s flights were 64% full. The air carrier on April 28 will mark one year of service at the Sonoma County airport.

American Airlines last month flew 7,908 passengers through the regional airport, up 165.2% from a year earlier and nearly 4,300 more passengers from February. American’s flights in March were 87% full.

United Airlines last month flew 2,141 passengers compared with 1,751 passengers the month prior. Its flights last month were 69% full. United’s service at the airport at this time in 2021 was suspended. It restarted its San Francisco flights in August 2021.

