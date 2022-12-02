Officials with the city of Sonoma and Sonoma County announced a partnership Thursday night that resulted in the opening of a temporary extreme weather warming center at the Sonoma Veterans Memorial Building in Sonoma.

The center opened at 7 p.m. as temperatures were expected to hit at or below freezing overnight. It was expected to remain open until 9 a.m. Friday.

Authorities opened the warming center a day after social service advocates in the city of Sonoma lamented the lack of emergency shelter in the Sonoma Valley to help those in need during a winter storm.

Overnight lows Thursday were expected to reach between 25 and 32 degrees across Sonoma County, with the chilliest temperatures in Cloverdale and Healdsburg, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service, citing conditions creating “a good set up for a cold winter night,” issued a freeze warning for the interior portions of the North Bay that will remain in effect until 9 a.m. Friday.

The drop in temperatures is the result of an approaching cold front that will be followed by a freezing air mass, low cloud-cover and short days that are all considered the hallmarks of winter.

Sonoma’s warming center will provide shelter for those experiencing homelessness and those without heat, according to a news release announcing the opening.

Anyone wishing to use the warming center was asked to go there by 10 p.m. Thursday.

Officials warned that no one would be readmitted if they chose to leave before 9 a.m. Friday. The warming center is temporary and not an overnight shelter, and cots weren’t going to be provided, officials said.

While inside the shelter, people will be required to wear a mask at all times. In addition, no television or radio will be available, but visitors will be allowed to bring, charge and use their own devices.

Light snacks and beverages may be provided, officials said, adding that food that is ready to eat is permissible; kitchen access will not be available.

Due to space limitations, no more than one small tote and daypack per person is allowed.

The warming center may extend its hours of operation if extreme weather conditions continue, officials added.

For more details on the available winter shelters visit: SoCoemergency.org/emergency

For information on preparing for extreme cold visit: SoCoEmergency.org