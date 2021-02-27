Sonoma County approaches 300 COVID-19 fatalities

Sonoma County sits on the brink of 300 coronavirus deaths, a tragic milestone coming even as daily infections and hospitalizations continue to decline, and roughly a quarter of local residents has gotten one dose of vaccine against the infectious disease.

With 106 of the 298 pandemic-related deaths occurring since the beginning of the year, the virus has become one of the leading causes of death in the county, following cancer and heart disease.

“It’s really sad to hit a number like that,” county Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said Friday of the death toll. “It’s even worse that it’s now that we have a vaccine and are able to roll out vaccine.”

The number of fatalities in local senior care homes — the deadly epicenter of the virus with 166 lost souls overall — has greatly declined, Mase said, and the county continues to focus vaccination efforts on vulnerable seniors in nursing homes and in the general population.

“I think we’re going to see a decline in those deaths,” she said, hedging by saying, “of course, we can’t see what’s going to happen with the (virus) variants that might show up and potentially the vaccine may not be as effective against those.”

Lynda Hopkins, chair of the county Board of Supervisors, said the pandemic death count and the crucial nature of the ongoing vaccination campaign illustrate the need for a much greater vaccine supply. As of Friday, the county has gotten 132,781 coronavirus vaccine shots into arms but only 32,777 residents have received the required two doses.

The latest three victims of COVID-19 reported late Thursday by county health officials occurred Feb. 10, 11 and 22. They include a woman over 64 who lived in a skilled nursing home. The other two were men from the general population, one between 50 and 64 and the other over 64.

In the less than 12 months since the pandemic started last March, the number of local residents who died from virus-related complications was more than those who died of either stroke (240), diabetes (131) or Alzheimer’s (267) in all of 2020.

Only cancer (992) and heart disease (844) killed more people during that period.

Mase said there are clear signs the death toll will ease significantly as spread of the virus continues slowing in the community.

As February draws to a close, some 37 COVID-19 deaths and 1,817 confirmed cases have been reported. That’s a significant decrease from the deadliest month of the pandemic in January, when 68 local residents died and 7,053 were infected, also a monthly high mark.

Indeed, the number of fatalities related to the coronavirus is projected to only increase to 328 by March 28, according to California Department of Public Health’s computer forecast.

Coronavirus hospitalizations, a leading indicator of eventual deaths, also have declined significantly since the peak of the winter surge of cases. As of Friday, county hospitals reported 35 COVID-19 patients, 12 of them in intensive care. That number is a fraction of the 110 patients with the virus in local hospitals on Jan. 7.

On Friday, local health officials again strongly encouraged local residents to get tested as a way of identifying virus cases in the early stages of infection and to improve the county’s chances of eventually advancing out of the bottom tier of the state’s four-part reopening plan.

Individual counties are rewarded when local virus testing volumes rise above the state median testing level among all 58 counties.

“So we’re really working hard and ramping up testing, mainly because we want to find the cases that are asymptomatic,” Mase said. “We know that 30 to 40% of people with COVID could be asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic and those are the folks that can still transmit COVID to others.”

There are testing locations countywide where people can get tests and health officials urged residents to check the county’s website to find out more about testing sites and hours of operations.

Mase said the county is trying to increase virus tests processed through the public health laboratory and encouraged local hospitals, health care centers and other medical providers to also increase testing volumes.

Residents who haven’t had a COVID-19 test in a month should consider being tested again, health officials said, and if they’re often out in public shopping or working closely with customers and colleagues.

“If you’re working as an essential worker, you should get tested at least every two to four weeks, because you’re out there working with lots of people,” Mase said.

Meanwhile, the approaching 300-death mark from the highly contagious virus is a sobering number to the county supervisor chair.

“Everyone who has elders in our community that they love and respect sees that number and says, ’There, but for the grace of God go I,’ ” Hopkins said.

