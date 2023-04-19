In an attempt to address a mental health crisis among youth after years of disruptions to their lives including fires and the pandemic, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a new $250,000 behavioral health program with the Sonoma County Office of Education.

The funding will go toward four full-time county positions to get the program established.

The money will come from Measure O, the quarter-cent sales tax that voters approved in 2020 for mental health and homelessness services.

About the proposal

The Sonoma County Office of Education worked with a county ad hoc committee to develop the plan approved Tuesday. According to the proposal, the initial phase calls for:

An alcohol and other drug services counselor who will either directly provide substance use disorder services to students or refer them to County’s Department of Health Services Behavioral Health or elsewhere in the community.

A behavioral health clinician who help students who may be experiencing a mental health crisis, or who need assistance in accessing mental health services through the county or elsewhere.

A health program manager who will supervise the program, making sure the implementation is successful in delivering services to kids.

A senior office assistant who will support program staff and assist in providing effective and efficient access to services.

Additional funding for mental health support for students is expected to be approved later on with the plan outlining almost a dozen more staff members to join the county in 2025.

“The Sonoma County Office of Education is grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with the county on this important plan to expand and deepen the work around addressing youth mental health,” said County Superintendent Amie Carter in a news release.

Youth are struggling

The Office of Education and board proposal pointed to evidence that the county’s youth are struggling in the recent YouthTruth survey that found:

Sonoma County’s high school and middle school students scored in the bottom half of California students surveyed when asked whether they agreed that their school has programs or services that can help them when they are feeling upset, stressed, or having problems.

In addition, they were in the bottom 25% of students surveyed statewide when asked whether they knew of ways to make themselves feel better or cope with stress or problems.

“After years of school disruptions for wildfires and the isolation of the pandemic, students in Sonoma County report feeling stress and anxiety with nowhere to go for mental health help,” said County Supervisor Chris Coursey in a news release. “Thanks to Measure O, we are able to provide mental health services directly to the students who have the most need.”

