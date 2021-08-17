Sonoma County approves COVID-19 vaccination mandate for county employees

Sonoma County supervisors on Tuesday approved an order requiring about 4,400 county employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus or submit to weekly testing, a move aimed at slowing the rampant spread of the highly contagious delta variant.

The local policy is less strict than inoculation mandates recently approved in San Francisco and by the state and its large hospital systems for all health care workers. Those do not allow frequent virus testing as an alternative.

Even so, numerous county residents objected to the rule approved by a 4-0 vote during Tuesday’s meeting of the Board of Supervisors. Some argued that the order violated personal freedom and was unconstitutional, while others raised concerns about long-term effects of what they considered an “experimental vaccine.”

Despite the objections, county supervisors approved the order, which takes effect Sept. 7 for full- and part-time county employees. The policy also applies to executives and employees of special districts like the agriculture and open space district, the community development commission, the county’s retirement and water agencies plus part-time county employees.

Less than an hour after supervisors approved the order, county public health officials reported two deaths of unvaccinated people related to the infectious disease, bringing the pandemic death toll since March 2020 to 340 fatalities.

A man between 50 and 64, who had underlying health conditions, died Aug. 6. Another man, between 18 and 49 with no underlying health problems, died Aug. 10. Both men died at local hospitals.

Meanwhile, supervisors acknowledged the strong opposition to mandatory vaccinations voiced during the meeting, but approved the measure with Supervisor David Rabbitt absent.

“I believe the data and the advice that the way we get to a future without vaccines and without masks is to use these tools right now,” Supervisor Chris Coursey said. “I support this mandate for our employees and I urge everyone to get vaccinated, practice social distancing and masking.”

Addressing several residents who claimed the order forced people to get vaccinated against their will, Lynda Hopkins, chair of the supervisors, said the rule allowed employees to opt for regular testing if they didn’t want the shots.

“We are offering folks an alternative and a choice — either regular testing or requiring proof of vaccination,“ Hopkins said. ”We are not in fact forcing anyone to receive the vaccine at this point in time.“

