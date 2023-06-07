— A new five-story parking structure with approximately 1,500 stalls on the eastern most edge of the property. It will connect to the casino via a pedestrian walkway.

— A 3,500-seat theater, larger than the concert halls at the Green Music Center and Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

— A six-story, 221-room new hotel wing and a new pool area, to be built south of the existing hotel, bringing total rooms on the property to 421. (That’s 1.5 times the size of the next largest hotel property in Sonoma County, the Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country hotel in Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square with 253 rooms.)

The addition of up to 3,000 additional slots, allowed under a new state gaming compact reached with the governor’s office, would give the facility the second-largest slot floor in the state.

The $825 million casino, owned and operated by Graton on its 254-acre reservation, opened in 2013 with 3,000 slot machines, 144 blackjack, poker and baccarat tables, and several restaurants to cater to visitors around the clock. A 200-room hotel, convention space and ballroom opened in 2018.

Sonoma County is set to receive an additional $5 million annually from the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria under a revised deal tied to the tribe’s plans to expand its casino and hotel near Rohnert Park.

The changes, approved Tuesday by the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, are geared to streamline the previous agreement linked to the Graton Resort and Casino and outline a total of $14.5 million in annual payments to offset impacts on public services provided by the county.

“We cannot dictate what tribes do on their land, (as) a sovereign nation,” said Supervisor David Rabbitt, whose south county district takes in the casino. “But we can have a relationship to make sure, within the greater community, any impact is properly mitigated — seen here in this agreement going forward.”

The casino, the largest in the Bay Area, opened in 2013. The tribe’s expansion plans and subsequent renegotiation of its compact with the state earlier this year triggered renegotiation of the county’s agreement.

Groundbreaking work on the expansion is set to begin later this month.

Rohnert Park, which receives about $16 million annually in offset payments, has yet to approve its own updated agreement with the tribe.

Under the current agreement, the tribe pays the county $9 million annually.

Going forward those annual offset payments to the county will rise to about $14.5 million, with adjustments based on the consumer price index. The payments are intended to satisfy a state requirement that Graton Rancheria pay the county 2% of net winnings — the total amount wagered on slot machines minus total payouts.

The annual payments will be used to cover the casino-resort’s impact on public safety, health and human services, traffic, affordable housing, greenhouse gas emissions, fire services, tourism, transportation and groundwater, said Sita Kuteira, deputy Sonoma County counsel.

Kuteira called the updated agreement “simpler” compared to the 2019 version it replaces.

The tribe also has committed to make annual “community benefit” payments to benefit Sonoma County Regional Parks, Tolay Lake Regional Park and the Sonoma County Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District.

Those payments will start at $3 million annually and increase incrementally to $7 million as the project enters different phases.

The previous agreement had outlined “community benefit” payments up to $25 million to the county and Rohnert Park via a state-managed source called the Graton Mitigation Fund. However, the new agreement eliminates the Graton Mitigation Fund, allowing the tribe to pay the county directly instead.

Graton Rancheria Tribal Chair Greg Sarris, in a statement shared by the tribe’s attorney Bethany Sullivan, said the tribe is especially proud of the funds designated for parks as it “protects and honors” the region’s Native American heritage.

“We are very pleased to be here today to support this amended agreement,” Sullivan said, reading Sarris’s statement. “It continues the work that we’ve done over the last decades.”

The expansion of the $825 million Las Vegas-style destination casino stands to be one of the largest commercial building projects in Sonoma County in years. The tribe's plan calls for doubling the size of the existing gaming floor by adding up to 3,000 slot machines, building another 200-plus hotel rooms and adding a large performance theater and rooftop restaurant.

The casino sits on a 254-acre reservation west of Highway 101 just outside Rohnert Park. It is one of Sonoma County’s largest private employers, with more than 2,000 employees — a workforce likely to grow with the expansion.

The agreement does not specify environmental offsets but states the county expects the tribe to follow through on efforts outlined in the final impact report for the project, completed in May.

“The expansion is on land that is previously developed,” Kuteira said. “It’s within the development footprint and we had already agreed to mitigation measures.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state Legislature have already signed off on the tribe’s new gaming compact. Final approval now rests with the U.S. Secretary of the Interior.

The new payments won’t take effect until that happens — a process that could take up to four months, Kuteira said. Until then the county will continue to receive payments via the Graton Mitigation Fund as outlined by the previous agreement.

Graton is one of Sonoma County’s two tribal casinos. The county’s first tribal gaming operation, River Rock Casino, opened in 2002 near Geyserville.

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.