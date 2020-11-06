Sonoma County approves waivers for four more schools, advancing reopening bids to state

The waiver applications of four more Sonoma County private schools seeking to reopen classrooms have received approval from county health officials and have been forwarded on to the state for final approval.

Because Sonoma County remains in the most restrictive tier on the state’s COVID-19 classification system, area schools are prevented from returning to in-person learning beyond small cohorts of high-needs students without a waiver. Waivers are only available to transitional kindergarten through sixth grade programs.

Schools that have been cleared this week by county public health officials include Harvest Christian School in Petaluma, St. Francis Solano School in Sonoma and Redwood Adventist Academy and St. Eugene’s Cathedral School, both in Santa Rosa.

Schools that earn an OK to reopen must adhere to stringent health and safety protocols, including the use of facial coverings, social distancing, mandated staff coronavirus testing and a plan for contact tracing should someone fall ill.

Schools across Sonoma County have been prohibited from holding in-person instruction since mid-March as the county has struggled to tamp down the spread of the virus.

If approved by the state Department of Public Health to reopen for in-person instruction, the campuses would join The Presentation School in Sonoma, Sonoma Country Day School in Santa Rosa, The Healdsburg School, St. John’s the Baptist School in Healdsburg and Summerfield Waldorf School in Santa Rosa.

