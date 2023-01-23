Authorities Monday are searching for a motive after a gunman killed 10 people at a Monterey Park ballroom dance club during Lunar New Year celebrations over the weekend.

In the North Bay, news of the shootings interrupted festive family gatherings and get-togethers and sparked increased concerns about gun violence and safety.

Nancy Wang, president of the nonprofit Santa Rosa-based Redwood Empire Chinese Association, said she had been celebrating the New Year with her children, grandchildren and other family members when she learned of the shootings Sunday morning.

“This is just horrible,” she said, adding that Lunar New Year festivities had been taking place throughout Sonoma County all week. “The Finley Center, on Thursday, was filled with people enjoying the Lion Dance and other entertainment.”

She added that was also the same day the Santa Rosa City Council approved a proclamation recognizing the Redwood Empire Chinese Association, as well as its local Lunar New Year Celebration and cultural and arts display at the Finley Center.

“We need to be more vigilant — vigilance — we need to remain alert,“ she added.

Grace Cheung-Schulman, who serves as one of the leaders of the Asian American Pacific Islander Coalition of the North Bay, expressed dismay and sympathy for those who were injured or killed.

“This is such a devastating tragedy affecting the families of the people who died and were injured, as well as the entire Asian community,” she said Sunday. “Lunar New Year is a very special and joyous time for the Asian community. ... With another act of gun violence, many lives have been senselessly cut short. Our lives have also been changed and the community is shaken as we feel unsafe and vulnerable.

“Our hearts go out to all affected, and we pledge to support and stand united with the community as we seek solutions to prevent gun violence.“

Laurie Fong called the mass shootings “a violent act on all of us.”

A resident of Santa Rosa for more than 30 years, Fong serves as a trustee on the Santa Rosa City School Board and is president of the statewide API School Board Members Association. But speaking as an individual Sunday, she said the incident “marks yet another violent taking of lives, and taints this celebration of Lunar New Year with anguish.”

“I ache for those killed and hurt, those in grief, and am in disbelief again, regarding yesterday’s tragic mass shooting in Monterey Park,” she said, adding that she supports the Protecting Our Kids Act/Federal Safer Communities Act led by Rep. Mike Thompson.

She said the measure seeks to “ increase mental health services for all, and adopt reasonable gun laws...

“Only by prioritizing where mental health and gun access meet will we stop losing the lives of our children, parents, friends, associates and neighbors in individual acts of externalized aggression,” Fong added.