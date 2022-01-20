Sonoma County assistant sheriff: Blount made multiple errors in 2019 deadly traffic stop

Former Sonoma County Sheriff’s Deputy Charles Blount acted incorrectly in multiple instances during the 2019 traffic stop that ended in the death of David Ward, Assistant Sheriff Jim Naugle told jurors Wednesday during Blount’s ongoing involuntary manslaughter trial in superior court.

Naugle, who testified as a prosecution witness, called some of the force that Blount and the other deputies used during their struggle to remove Ward from the car — including body blows and a stun gun — reasonable, but he stopped short at Blount’s carotid hold on Ward’s neck. He said this was incorrectly applied.

Prosecutors called Naugle to the witness stand as their expert on use of force. They asked him to explain the errors Blount made upon arriving at the traffic stop in the early hours of Nov. 27, 2019.

Ward had led other officers on a chase through west county that morning. He had reported his vehicle carjacked at gunpoint days before, and the officers were not aware he had since recovered it, according to authorities. The pursuit came to an end near Ward’s Bloomfield home when a deputy rammed his car.

The officers involved in the pursuit pointed their guns at Ward, who they believed to be the carjacker and who was not following orders to keep his hands in the air. They had moved back from the suspect to create more distance between them, consistent with officer training, according to Naugle.

When Blount arrived, body-worn camera video shows, he paused only momentarily to ask another deputy a question before immediately approaching Ward’s vehicle.

Naugle testified that he saw no reason for Blount to do that.

“I would have preferred he spent a little more time and get more information,” he said. “The more time you take, you can get more resources there.”

The way Blount rapped his gun against Ward’s window and held it while tugging on the door handle was also problematic, Naugle told prosecutors, because it could have led to accidental discharge.

In cross-examination, defense attorney Harry Stern contended that the prosecution’s examination was “all 20/20 hindsight.” This was not an ideal high-risk stop, as officers were at a tactical disadvantage due to the placement of the cars, and Ward was not complying.

These circumstances, Stern said, necessitated Blount take control of the situation when he arrived.

“(Deputies) reasonably believed they were dealing with a guy with a gun. Every time he dips his hands out of view, that’s more than a red flag,” Stern said of Ward’s actions.

Naugle agreed with Stern that rather than fatally shooting Ward or waiting for another officer to do so, Blount did use less lethal forms of force, such as strikes to the body, bashing his head against the car window frame, a stun gun and a carotid hold.

Much of his methods were within the parameters of Sheriff’s Office policy, Naugle acknowledged, since Ward seemed to actively resist when Blount tried unsuccessfully to pull him through the window.

However, Naugle said to prosecutors that deputies should not use impact weapons on a person’s head outside of “very lethal situations.”

Prosecutors previously relied on Naugle in testimony to the grand jury that indicted Blount in 2020, when the assistant sheriff said that Blount made several “tactical errors” during the traffic stop.

Prosecutors also called Santa Rosa Police Detective Anthony Turner, who was the lead investigator in the external investigation into Ward’s death.

He presented fingerless tactical gloves Blount wore during the traffic stop, which are allowed by the Sheriff’s Office, but are not standard-issue gear provided by the department. Believed to be additional gear Blount obtained on his own, the gloves are equipped with hard plastic that covers the knuckles.

The second week of testimony continues Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

You can reach Staff Writer Emily Wilder at 707-521-5337 or emily.wilder@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @vv1lder.