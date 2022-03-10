Sonoma County attorneys say emergency rent limits are no longer in place

Attorneys representing Sonoma County have finally determined that despite ongoing county emergency orders, there are no longer any price gouging restrictions on local rents — following the expiration at the end of last year of a state-mandated cap on rent hikes dating back to the 2017 wildfires.

But the legal landscape is not entirely settled.

Over the past two months, landlord and tenant advocacy groups have offered a different assessment. They’ve both asserted price gouging limits are still in place locally due to county-declared states of emergency following recent wildfires and the onset of the pandemic.

County officials have been slow to clarify the situation publicly, fueling confusion about how much property owners can raise rental prices.

“People are throwing up their hands because they don't understand it all,” said Keith Becker, general manager of DeDe’s Rentals in Santa Rosa.

At the end of last year, Gov. Gavin Newsom quietly let expire price gouging caps on rents — as well as on other services and goods such as food, medical supplies and hotel stays — in Sonoma and four other fire-ravaged counties. The state mandates had prevented price hikes of more than 10% going back to to when the restrictions took effect — fall 2017 for Sonoma County.

Legal Aid of Sonoma County, however, maintains active local emergency declarations trigger the state’s price gouging law, Penal Code 396, continuing to limit rent increases at 10%.

Currently, there are five county emergency orders covering the region, according to county officials. They include orders tied to the Kincade fire in 2019, the LNU Lighting Complex fires in 2020, the Glass fire in 2020, as well separate orders stemming from the ongoing drought and pandemic.

Margaret DeMatteo, housing policy attorney with Legal Aid, said that since the 2017 price gouging limits ended last year, some local tenants have seen steep “illegal” rent hikes.

“If we have to push this to a test case (in court), we will,” DeMatteo said. “I’m not going to have a tenant get a 40% rent increase and tell them to move out or pay it.”

At the same time, the California Apartment Association has recommended that Sonoma County landlords not increase rents by more than 10% from October 2019, when the emergency order for the Kincade fire took effect.

After initially touting the governor’s decision to end the state-mandated price restrictions, the association in late January sent an email to members explaining that county and city states of emergency can lead to rent caps, an association spokesman said.

County attorneys this week declined to comment on the interpretations of the price gouging law provided by Legal Aid and the Apartment Association. They also declined to give any explanation of the county’s position that local emergency orders aren’t currently triggering rent restrictions, referring questions to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office, the enforcing agency for price gouging.

“We are not aware that the Governor has extended any price gouging order relating to housing for Sonoma County or that any local agency has adopted one,” the District Attorney’s office said in a statement.

According to the California Attorney General’s Office, price gouging limits last for an initial 30- or 180-day period from when local emergency orders take effect. After that, cities and counties can choose to extend the cost protections.

Price gouging violations can result in a year in prison and fines of up to $10,000. Offenders are also subject to civil penalties of up to $5,000 per violation and mandatory restitution payments to victims.

There’s no disagreement, however, that some limits on rents are still in place.

A statewide rent control law enacted at the start of 2020 caps rent increases for many units at 5% a year, plus the local rate of inflation, or 10%, whichever is lower. Most single-family homes and buildings that have served as housing for less than 15 years are exempted for the law.

In the Bay Area, the current allowable rent increase is 8.8%, according to local governments in the region.

During the pandemic, a state moratorium on evictions for nonpayment expired in October last year. A county eviction moratorium is still in place, though county officials have said the expiration of the state ban supersedes many local protections.

At the state level, two price gouging orders are still in effect for Sonoma County, only adding to confusion about rent increases. But those restrictions do not apply to rental prices, according to the state officials.

One puts limits on the costs of building supplies and contractor repairs in the county for fires between 2017 and 2021. The other, in response to a winter storm in January 2021, only applies to repair and cleanup services.

The governor’s office did not respond to questions about the reasons for letting restrictions on rents expire.

Becker, the rental manager, said across about 200 of his units, he’s raised rents an average of 4.7%. That’s a fair rate, he said, given that property owners have been unable to increase prices for many of those units for years.

He cautioned landlords not to pursue dramatic rent increases, which could draw the attention of local officials, potentially leading to new restrictions on rents.

“It is fair and equitable that there should be rent increases, but don’t be greedy,” Becker said.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian