Sonoma County authorities urge extreme caution after spate of small fires amid dangerously dry conditions

Three brush fires that ignited Thursday across Sonoma County likely could’ve been avoided by shifting outdoor activities earlier in the morning and practicing more caution when using heavy equipment, fire officials said.

Crews with Sonoma County Fire District and Cal Fire responded mid-morning to the area of Shiloh Road and Highway 101 in Windsor where grounds crews using a riding lawnmower to cut weeds are believed to have sparked a fire.

In Santa Rosa, firefighters with the Santa Rosa Fire Department and other agencies responded to a fire near St. Andrews and Skyfarm drives in Fountaingrove in the afternoon where a spark from construction activity set the hillside ablaze in an area razed by the 2017 Tubbs Fire.

To the southeast, crews with the Schell Vista Fire Protection District, Sonoma Valley Fire & Rescue and Cal Fire put out a 2-acre fire in the evening off Old Winery Road in Sonoma. Photos from the scene showed a Cal Fire prevention officer and a man using a riding mower to cut weeds inspecting the equipment for possible malfunctions.

No one was injured in the three fires that in total burned about 4 acres.

But fire officials say safer use of equipment and dry-season practices likely could’ve prevented the fires.

“We have seen in Santa Rosa and around the county incidents that are absolutely avoidable,” said Paul Lowenthal, Santa Rosa Fire Department division chief fire marshal.

Despite late season rains in the spring and cooler temperatures at times this month, Lowenthal said residents shouldn’t fall into a false sense of security. Fire danger is high and rising as the driest months of the year set in.

An illustration of current and max potential fire intensity in the North Bay mountains as of the end of June 2022. (Geographic Area Coordination Center, GACC)

The three-year drought and dry seasonal grasses make it easy for a spark from a lawnmower hitting a rock or a grinder to start a fire under the right conditions and heavy winds, particularly in the afternoon, can quickly fan the flames.

Another concern heading into the Fourth of July weekend is the use of fireworks, including even those known as “safe and sane,” which are banned across the county except in Cloverdale, Lowenthal said.

Measures residents have taken to create defensible space around their home, such as clearing debris from the roof and gutters and trimming trees, and weed abatement have prevented fires from spreading, he said.

“We’ve been very fortunate that a lot of these fires have been kept relatively small, especially in more populous areas,” he said, but he noted fire activity is picking up.

There are a number of daily measures that can be taken to prevent the start of wildfires, about 95% of which are caused by human activity in California, according to Cal Fire.

People planning to mow their grass, cut down weeds and brush or use other gas-powered or electrical equipment, like grinders, welders and tractors, should do so before 10 a.m. and check weather conditions beforehand, Lowenthal said.

Equipment should never be used during extremely warm temperatures, when it’s excessively dry or when it’s windy, he said.

Fire prevention guidelines from Cal Fire note that lawnmowers are designed to mow lawns and shouldn’t be used on dry vegetation, while weed trimmers should be used to cut down weeds and dry grass. Rocks should be removed from the area before the equipment is used.

When using grinders, chain saws or other construction equipment, make sure there is a buffer between the workspace and any dry vegetation. Do not work near dry grass, and remove large weeds.

Lowenthal said Thursday’s fire in Fountaingrove was the third fire in a month caused by construction crews grinding or cutting metal near dry grass in the area. Fire crews were “fortunate” to have caught the first before it reached a nearby open space, he said.

“We were probably about 30 seconds to a minute from it spreading to a much different fuel type that would’ve allowed it to get a lot bigger,” he said.

People should avoid cutting grass or using machinery in the late afternoon when the humidity is low and wind is strong, Lowenthal said.

Have a water supply or garden hose, shovel or fire extinguisher handy in case a fire does start.

Lowenthal reminded people to have a charged cellphone close by, too, to quickly call for help.

“Activity is definitely picking up so anything we can do to prevent another fire here locally is what we want,” he said.

Staff Writer Paulina Pineda