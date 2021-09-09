Sonoma County ballot returns so far indicate high voter turnout

With Election Day fast approaching next week, the share of returned ballots so far indicates Sonoma County is on track for its typical high voter turnout.

By Wednesday at 5 p.m. about 41% of the county’s 304,863 registered voters had turned in their ballots, said Registrar of Voters Deva Proto. She has projected a final turnout of about 70% —a high number in a special election that’s in keeping with the county’s history of strong voter participation.

Generally turnout in the county ranges around 70% to 80%, Proto said. During last statewide recall in 2003, Sonoma County’s voter turnout was 75%.

“We have a lot of engaged voters,” Proto said.

Two recalls are on the local ballot this time: the statewide recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom and the recall of Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch.

Rohnert Park voters also are deciding whether to ban the sale and use of fireworks. But turnout in the city so far is lagging, with only 35% of registered voters turning in ballots, the lowest rate among cities countywide, the registrar’s office reported. If the ban passes on Tuesday, Cloverdale will be the only Sonoma County city that allows fireworks sales.

Turnout is highest so far in Sebastopol and Sonoma, at 49%, Proto said.

In Sonoma County, registered Democrats make up around 57% of voters, far outnumbering Republicans, at 18%, and those who give no party preference, 19%.

As of Wednesday about 46% of Democratic voters had turned in their ballots, 38% of Republicans and 30% of voters with no party preference.

The numbers favor Newsom, who must win only majority support for rejecting the recall. Should voters back his ouster, however, 46 candidates are vying to replace him, including conservative talk show host Larry Elder and former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer.

A Press Democrat poll conducted in July, found that a majority of Sonoma County voters do not support the governor’s recall. Of the 500 registered Sonoma County voters surveyed, 26% said they would vote to recall Newsom and 58% said they would definitely vote against recalling him.

In that same poll, 26% of respondents said they would vote to recall Ravitch and 47%, said they would vote to keep her.

Ravitch has no named replacement candidates on the ballot, but Sebastopol-based attorney Omar Figueroa, 50, and Petaluma-based attorney and mediator Joe Castagnola, 38, qualified as write-in candidates.

Both Figueroa and Castagnola have said they do not support the recall effort but are running to give voters a choice should the recall succeed.

By nature, recall politics are like the Wild West and voter turnout can be particularly unpredictable, David McCuan, chair of political science at Sonoma State University, told the Press Democrat in a previous interview.

Polls will be open for in-person voting Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone who wants to vote in person should bring their mail-in ballot to their polling place to surrender, Proto said.

Mail-in ballots must be received by 8 p.m. Tuesday night or postmarked by that day and received at the registrar’s within seven days. Voters who want their ballot to be counted in preliminary results reported on Tuesday night should turn their ballot in as soon as possible, Proto said.

