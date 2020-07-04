Subscribe

Sonoma County bar owners prepare for Fourth of July with mix of resolve and concern

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 3, 2020, 7:35PM
The daunting challenge facing local bar and restaurant owners was on display Thursday night at Friar Tucks Pub in Cotati.

On the patio in front of the pub, owner-operator Rudy Nixon, whose parents started the business 29 years ago, went to great, animated lengths in describing the many safety measures he has enacted to confront the spread of the novel coronavirus. He ticked off items like removing chairs, setting up tall tables as barriers and placing pump bottles of hand sanitizer virtually everywhere.

“We’re sanitizing cast iron furniture outside, because we don’t know what right and wrong is,” Nixon said.

And yet, visible over Nixon’s shoulder was evidence of how hard it is to enforce social distancing rules when your clientele is young and understimulated, the alcohol is flowing and the jukebox is pumping “Sexy and I Know It.”

Inside Friar Tucks, somewhere close to 100 people were mixing on the dance floor, crowding around pool tables and alighting at the bar. Some were hugging. Masks were almost nowhere to be seen.

On the back patio were a few couples and clusters of friends who seemed to be taking a more cautious approach.

“I think the biggest thing is social distancing here, wearing a mask. Trying to be mindful of other people,” said a young man named Connor. “And not be around too many people. Like, these guys, we’re around each other all the time. So I’m not gonna wear a mask around them.”

He and his companions asked that their full names not be used, perhaps to shield them from the potential stigma of a night out that in any other era would be utterly normal, but now feels borderline transgressive.

“I get that a lot of people don’t like us being at the bars,” Connor said.

He was masked up. His friend Bryce was not. Both said they preferred to hang outside. But Bryce wasn’t expending much energy fretting about others crowding the pub’s interior.

“It happens, bro,” he said. “But I mean, we’re gonna have fun with our friends, we’re gonna do our thing. I’m not too worried about it.”

The scene will not be replayed at Friar Tucks on Saturday night. Anticipating holiday weekend hordes, Nixon is closing his pub for the Fourth of July. But other bars, taverns and restaurants built around alcohol in Sonoma County will remain open. Local officials will be watching them closely, concerned they’ll help land the county on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s “watchlist.”

It’s a distinction every small business owner would like to avoid. The state rolled back reopening allowances in 21 counties this week because each had at least three consecutive days where they were out of step with a host of pandemic benchmarks. In total, those counties represent more than 70% of the state’s population. Newsom’s order shuts down all bars in those counties, and prohibits indoor operation of restaurants, wineries, entertainment centers, movie theaters and museums for three weeks.

The watchlist is defined by specific metrics, and Sonoma County is perilously close to hitting some of them. One is hospitalizations. Another is the rate of transmission. A case rate of 100 or more per 100,000 people triggers inclusion on the list. On Friday, Sonoma County was at 92 cases per 100,000.

“I think we will end up on that county watchlist,” Dr. Sundari Mase, the Sonoma County health officer, said Wednesday. “I can’t tell you exactly what time frame, but if you look at the statistics, we’ve been getting there.”

Operators of local watering holes are observing with various degrees of resolve and dread.

“We’re getting prepared to shut down,” Natalie Cilurzo, president and co-owner of Russian River Brewing Co., said flatly.

She figures her small craft beer empire can weather the storm. Russian River still derives more than half its revenue from wholesale distribution, which would not be affected by the county landing on the watchlist. And, to be clear, because Russian River serves food at its two pubs in downtown Santa Rosa and Windsor, it is likely to remain open for outdoor dining should Mase revert to more restrictions at Newsom’s urging.

But that wouldn’t eliminate the economic misery. Cilurzo said Russian River furloughed 142 employees during the pandemic, mostly in hospitality. The company was able to bring back about 100 of them when the brewpubs reopened, but most would return to the ranks of the unemployed if the pubs went dark again. Cilurzo said the company is likely to lay off up to a quarter of employees permanently when all is said and done.

“It’s the hardest part of the whole thing,” she said. “It’s the thing that keeps me up the most at night.”

The situation is much more dire for Cody Brown, who owns The Dirty on Mendocino Avenue. Brown, who also co-owns Crooks Coffee with his mother, bought the proudly self-identified dive bar formerly known as the Round Robin back in October. The three-month shelter-in-place period nearly bankrupted him.

“We were almost homeless,” he said, nodding to his fiancée, Nicole Caughell. “I couldn’t make my truck payments. I almost couldn’t pay my cellphone bill.”

Brown is handling the COVID-19 safety protocols by the book. After checking IDs, The Dirty bouncer immediately informs patrons they are required to wear a mask when ordering at the bar or walking through the room. When someone forgot and lowered his mask at the bar for a moment Thursday night, the bouncer strode over to gently remind him.

“If we have to tell you more than twice, you’re 86’d,” Brown said.

Despite that commitment, the owner said he stands ready to defy the county if ordered to shut his doors again. “I can’t,” Brown said. “We wouldn’t come back from that.”

Even Nixon is gripped with anxiety at the thought of Mase closing down his bar space, and Friar Tucks is a landmark. His mom, Cheryl, founded the now-infamous Cotati Crawl of local taverns. The pub celebrated its 29th anniversary on St. Patrick’s Day — the day Nixon laid off practically his entire workforce.

Since reopening the bar, he has staffed it mostly with family members. Friar Tucks is still struggling. Nixon said he is $50,000 behind in rent, and that his sales volume is down 85%. The pub has great meaning for his family, yet he has considered closing up and getting a job at the post office.

“I go sometimes two days without eating, because so much is going through my head,” Nixon said. “I don’t sleep at all. This has been 13 weeks of, ‘I don’t know what’s gonna happen.’ ”

Other Sonoma County drinking establishments are striving to tighten up their safety protocols. Ausiello’s 5th Street Bar and Grill has already moved most of its seating outside. Now the popular downtown Santa Rosa sports bar has begun to close earlier, trying to avoid bad decision-making by patrons. The 8 Ball in Cotati was checking temperatures at the door Thursday night.

And now comes perhaps a more risky crossroads: the Fourth of July, always one of the booziest days on the calendar. What concerns some bar owners most is an influx of out-of-town revelers who might not have as much interest in the long-term impact of what they do in Sonoma County.

On the patio of Russian River Brewing Co. on Thursday evening were visitors from as far away as Portland and Pasadena.

“I wish they would open everything,” said Korey Smelter, who was eating pizza with his family en route from Paso Robles to a vacation spot in Fort Bragg. “I’m not worried at all. I don’t care if they’re wearing masks. You could take yours off, and I wouldn’t mind a bit.”

You can reach Staff Writer Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.

