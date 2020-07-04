Sonoma County bar owners prepare for Fourth of July with mix of resolve and concern

The daunting challenge facing local bar and restaurant owners was on display Thursday night at Friar Tucks Pub in Cotati.

On the patio in front of the pub, owner-operator Rudy Nixon, whose parents started the business 29 years ago, went to great, animated lengths in describing the many safety measures he has enacted to confront the spread of the novel coronavirus. He ticked off items like removing chairs, setting up tall tables as barriers and placing pump bottles of hand sanitizer virtually everywhere.

“We’re sanitizing cast iron furniture outside, because we don’t know what right and wrong is,” Nixon said.

And yet, visible over Nixon’s shoulder was evidence of how hard it is to enforce social distancing rules when your clientele is young and understimulated, the alcohol is flowing and the jukebox is pumping “Sexy and I Know It.”

Inside Friar Tucks, somewhere close to 100 people were mixing on the dance floor, crowding around pool tables and alighting at the bar. Some were hugging. Masks were almost nowhere to be seen.

On the back patio were a few couples and clusters of friends who seemed to be taking a more cautious approach.

“I think the biggest thing is social distancing here, wearing a mask. Trying to be mindful of other people,” said a young man named Connor. “And not be around too many people. Like, these guys, we’re around each other all the time. So I’m not gonna wear a mask around them.”

He and his companions asked that their full names not be used, perhaps to shield them from the potential stigma of a night out that in any other era would be utterly normal, but now feels borderline transgressive.

“I get that a lot of people don’t like us being at the bars,” Connor said.

He was masked up. His friend Bryce was not. Both said they preferred to hang outside. But Bryce wasn’t expending much energy fretting about others crowding the pub’s interior.

“It happens, bro,” he said. “But I mean, we’re gonna have fun with our friends, we’re gonna do our thing. I’m not too worried about it.”

The scene will not be replayed at Friar Tucks on Saturday night. Anticipating holiday weekend hordes, Nixon is closing his pub for the Fourth of July. But other bars, taverns and restaurants built around alcohol in Sonoma County will remain open. Local officials will be watching them closely, concerned they’ll help land the county on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s “watchlist.”

It’s a distinction every small business owner would like to avoid. The state rolled back reopening allowances in 21 counties this week because each had at least three consecutive days where they were out of step with a host of pandemic benchmarks. In total, those counties represent more than 70% of the state’s population. Newsom’s order shuts down all bars in those counties, and prohibits indoor operation of restaurants, wineries, entertainment centers, movie theaters and museums for three weeks.

The watchlist is defined by specific metrics, and Sonoma County is perilously close to hitting some of them. One is hospitalizations. Another is the rate of transmission. A case rate of 100 or more per 100,000 people triggers inclusion on the list. On Friday, Sonoma County was at 92 cases per 100,000.

“I think we will end up on that county watchlist,” Dr. Sundari Mase, the Sonoma County health officer, said Wednesday. “I can’t tell you exactly what time frame, but if you look at the statistics, we’ve been getting there.”

Operators of local watering holes are observing with various degrees of resolve and dread.

“We’re getting prepared to shut down,” Natalie Cilurzo, president and co-owner of Russian River Brewing Co., said flatly.

She figures her small craft beer empire can weather the storm. Russian River still derives more than half its revenue from wholesale distribution, which would not be affected by the county landing on the watchlist. And, to be clear, because Russian River serves food at its two pubs in downtown Santa Rosa and Windsor, it is likely to remain open for outdoor dining should Mase revert to more restrictions at Newsom’s urging.

But that wouldn’t eliminate the economic misery. Cilurzo said Russian River furloughed 142 employees during the pandemic, mostly in hospitality. The company was able to bring back about 100 of them when the brewpubs reopened, but most would return to the ranks of the unemployed if the pubs went dark again. Cilurzo said the company is likely to lay off up to a quarter of employees permanently when all is said and done.

“It’s the hardest part of the whole thing,” she said. “It’s the thing that keeps me up the most at night.”