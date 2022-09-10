Sonoma County basic income program seeks to provide ‘hand up’ for families

“We want to make it as easy as possible and reduce barriers to getting the funding,” said Angie Dillon-Shore, executive director of First 5 Sonoma County, which serves as the lead agency on the project.

Funding is expected to land in residents’ pockets beginning in January and monthly payments can be made to a debit card, deposited into an existing bank account or sent via Venmo or PayPal.

Families will be chosen through a lottery and at least 75% of participating families will be chosen from an area with a concentration of people most affected by the pandemic.

The coalition behind the program has partnered with El Segundo-based nonprofit Fund for Guaranteed Income who will manage applications and disburse funding.

-Have been impacted financially by the pandemic, including loss of income, home or child care.

-Meet income eligibility requirements. Families can earn up to 185% of the federal poverty level, which is $51,338 for a family of four.

-Be pregnant or a parent or guardian to a child 5 and under.

To qualify for the program, families must:

A Social Security or Tax ID number is not required to apply.

Families interested in participating in the program must fill out an online application . The application is available in English and Spanish and bilingual staff is available at various Sonoma County nonprofits, including Petaluma People Services Center and Corazon Healdsburg, to help families fill it out.

A pilot program launched in Sonoma County in early September seeks to give low-income families a “hand up” in becoming more financially stable through guaranteed monthly cash payments.

The first-of-its-kind local program will provide $500 a month for 24 months to 305 families with young children.

The goal is to help relieve the financial pressure for families to meet basic needs, which supporters believe will lead to improved educational outcomes and physical and mental health for parents and kids.

“It is really expensive to be poor,” said Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Rogers, whose city is participating in the initiative, named Pathway to Income Equity.

Many low-income families take on extra debt or fall behind on bills as they attempt to meet the high cost of living in Sonoma County, proponents say.

The program “acknowledges that and gives families a hand up,” Rogers said.

Pathway to Income Equity is being funded by a coalition of local governments and nonprofits who together pooled $5.4 million to fund the program. Partners include Sonoma County, Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Healdsburg, Corazon Healdsburg and First 5 Sonoma County.

Families with children 5 years old and younger, who have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and who meet income requirements are eligible.

Applications opened Sept. 1 and nearly 300 families from across Sonoma County applied that day, First 5 Executive Director Angie Dillon-Shore said. Applications are due by midnight Oct. 31 for the lottery that will select participating families.

The strong interest speaks to the need in the community, Dillon-Shore said.

“My hope is that the families we’re able to support, that the majority are able to use those funds in ways that help them advance in the long-term,” she said.

'A giant swing at poverty’

A study released by United Way of California in 2021 found 52% of Sonoma County households with children under 6 struggled to meet basic needs prior to the pandemic.

People of diverse racial backgrounds were disproportionately affected, with Black, Latino, Asian and Native American households making up 70% of households struggling to meet needs despite making up just a third of the county population.

The pandemic exacerbated economic pressures on many families as thousands of jobs were wiped out.

First 5, a Santa Rosa nonprofit focused on childhood development, began exploring ways to tackle poverty, prioritizing programs that could help improve financial security for low-income families in the pandemic. Rogers in Santa Rosa and elected officials across the region were having similar conversations, too.

One idea that emerged was a guaranteed basic income program, versions of which have grown in popularity across California and nationwide in the pandemic. A universal program paid for by oil revenues has been in place in Alaska for decades.

The pandemic made launching a local program possible.

More than 90% of the funding for Pathway to Income Equity came from one-time federal pandemic relief dollars received under the American Rescue Plan Act approved in March 2021 to help the U.S. recover from the effects of COVID-19, the coalition said.

“This was a once in a lifetime opportunity to take a giant swing at poverty and in particular children who are living in poverty to try to break the generational poverty cycle,” Rogers said. “It’s not often we have the resources to do something so ambitious like this.”

Evidence of benefit to families

Funding is expected to land in participating families’ accounts starting in January and they’ll receive monthly payments through December 2024.

The coalition chose to focus on families with young children to try to address generational poverty and the impact of financial instability on children.

One proven response is to raise families’ cash-income floor, Dillon-Shore said.

Providing a guaranteed monthly stipend, no strings attached, can help families address monthly funding gaps and studies have shown it allows families to work additional hours, bring in a second income or allows parents to go back to school because they can afford child care or transportation, Rogers said.

It can help families make a dent in monthly bills, buy groceries or gas at a time when cost of goods have increased, and hopefully get to a place where they can pay down debt and save, he said.

Dillon-Shore, Rogers and other proponents hope the program helps reduce stress and anxiety, bolsters family well-being and effective parenting.

That then contributes to better early childhood development, which contributes to better long-term educational outcomes, improved physical and mental health and reduces crime, they said.