Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition offering $5 lessons

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 24, 2021, 6:25AM
The Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition is offering several virtual and in-person cycling workshops that cover everything from bicycle maintenance to street safety.

The coalition has partnered with the parks and recreations departments in Santa Rosa, Windsor and Petaluma to hold in-person bicycle classes for children and their families.

Topics range from teaching kids how to ride a bike without training wheels to cycling safety for teens. Classes, which cost $5, are offered in Windsor on Wednesdays, Petaluma on Thursdays and Santa Rosa on Fridays through June.

Virtual workshops, which include basic maintenance and route planning, are free, but pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, visit bikesonoma.org/family-bike-workshops/.

