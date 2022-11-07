Sonoma County post billboards to discourage fentanyl use

Billboards discouraging fentanyl use have recently begun popping up across Sonoma County as part of an effort to reduce deaths related to use of the opioid.

The outreach campaign is part of a joint effort by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office, High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Program and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.

The Sononma County District Attorney’s Office website contains a page with information on fentanyl’s dangers, resources and law enforcement agencies.

“Fentanyl use is at epidemic proportions in our community. Many overdose on this toxic drug without knowing its presence, and many are battling to overcome opioid addiction,” District Attorney Jill Ravitch said in a statement. “We hope that this outreach effort will help to locate the dealers who are spreading this poison, as well as offer educational resources to families and others about the dangerous nature of the drug.”

According to the DA’s Office, 63 deaths related to fentanyl use have been reported across Sonoma County this year.

Deaths involving fentanyl across the region have gone up 2,550% from 2017 through 2021, according to data from the Sonoma County Department of Health Services.

That translates to four deaths in 2017 and 105 deaths last year.

Deaths involving any opioids, including heroin, jumped from 30 in 2017 to 122 in 2021. While overdoses involving all drugs, including fentanyl, increased from 69 in 2017 to 155 in 2021.

Last year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that opioids have been linked to the vast majority of the 100,306 drug overdoses, which occurred in this country during a 12-month period that ended in April 2021.

