Sonoma County Black Forum, and many helpers, offer up free groceries in Santa Rosa

We must help to feed people, members of the Sonoma County Black Forum declared last year as economic repercussions of the COVID crisis deprived many individuals and families of sufficient money for groceries.

A number of local food purveyors, philanthropic and service nonprofits and other organizations stepped up to help make it happen. And on Saturday, people in need lined up for the nourishing and appetizing foods that volunteers with the Black Forum carried to queued vehicles at their latest drive-thru distribution.

The act of caring began at 10 a.m. outside the ArtQuest center on the Santa Rosa High School campus.

The Black Forum’s central mission is to “help shape intellectual discourse and dialogue to consider the African-American experience” and to support young people through opportunities for learning, training and inspiration.

Under normal circumstances, members of the Black Forum last year would have hosted another of their Youth Summits. But with such gatherings banned by emergency health regulations, and with so many people hurting from job losses, Black Forum volunteers switched to addressing food insecurity.

Their call for help with grocery distributions brought monetary contributions, donations of foods and other support from Clover Sonoma, Community Foundation Sonoma County, Sonoma County Vintners Foundation, the Junior League of Napa-Sonoma, Farm to Pantry, Bud’s Custom Meats, Oliver’s Market, Petaluma Poultry, Perdue Farms, Skippy’s Egg Store, Santa Rosa Moving & Storage and the Redwood Empire Food Bank.

“It is a communty effort,” said key volunteer Regina Brennan, a member of the Sonoma County Black Forum board.

She and the others on Saturday’s hustling work crew packed and carried to cars cartons packed with groceries that included whole, organic chickens, duck breasts, pasta, beans, macaroni and cheese, eggs, milk, breakfast cereal, Amy’s frozen burritos, tuna, oranges and apple sauce.

Brennan said that next the organization will offer instruction on becoming more self-sufficient by growing vegetable gardens, even in small spaces.

At present, the Black Forum has scheduled one more drive-thru food distribution. It’s set for 10 a.m. Saturday, March 20, also outside the SRHS ArtQuest center.

Brennan said that if the need for free food persists and the Forum continues to receive donations from community partners, there my be additional distributions.

There is more on the Forum at its Website: sonomacountyblackforum.com