Sonoma County Black Forum, NAACP team up for food distribution, vaccine clinic in Santa Rosa

The Sonoma County Black Forum and the Santa Rosa-Sonoma County NAACP are teaming up for a drive-thru food distribution event and COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday at Santa Rosa High School.

The organizations have enough food boxes to serve between 300 and 400 families on a first-come, first-served basis. There is no registration process required.

The nonprofits purchased food for the event and received donations from Clover Sonoma, Redwood Empire Food Bank, Farm to Pantry, Bud’s Custom Meats and Oliver’s Market.

“We wanted to pair it with the life and service of MLK, so it’s a homage and tribute to him and the life of service, and again we want to serve our community,” said Nzinga Woods, co-founder of the Sonoma County Black Forum and second vice president for the local NAACP chapter.

Attendees will receive dairy products, fruits and vegetables, chicken and ground beef, and pantry staples such as pasta, rice and mac and cheese.

The organizations also are using the event as an opportunity to get more local residents vaccinated against COVID-19.

A Fox Home Health vaccine clinic will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Residents will be able to receive Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shots, whether it be their first dose or a booster.

Vaccines are free and available to all residents age 5 and older.

Masks, take-home testing kits and personal care items such as hand sanitizer and soap also will be distributed.

“Talking to the county [Health Department], we found that folks ― if you give them the option to come get vaccinated but they have to go shopping first, they’ll forget about the vaccine,” Woods said. “So we want to see if we can do a one-stop shop so that they can get their vaccine and their food and just leave.”

The Sonoma County Black Forum held a food distribution early on in the pandemic. After surveying the needs of residents, they found food security still was a huge issue.

“People can take one worry off their plate during this kind of weird time, and we can provide that sigh of relief that they can feed their kids or their family members for the next week or two,” Woods said.

For more information, visit sonomacountyblackforum.com or call 707-343-8734.