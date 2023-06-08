All hair types require knowledge and skill before a stylist can begin to do their work and help their clients shine. And any client with texture, thickness or curls, will tell you their hair is unique and requires an extra special touch, and lots of skill. Fortunately, in Sonoma County, there are a few stylists who have the expertise to handle these hair types. And are in highly demanded.

“Black hair is a fundamental part of Black History. From braids to afros to locs, our hair tells a story about the Black experience and our heritage,” a post on HBCU Buzz, a site dedicated to Historic Black Colleges and Universities, wrote in a post. “How we wear our hair can be a sense of self-expression and identity and is an integral part of Black culture that has transcended generations.”

Black hairstyles can range from braids, twists, dreadlocks, cornrows and afros. And many Black people have been discriminated against because of their hair. The Crown Act, which stands for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair,” is a law that prohibits race-based hair discrimination, which is the denial of employment and educational opportunities because of hair texture or protective hairstyles including braids, locs, twists or bantu knots. Twenty states, including California, adopted the Crown Act into law.

Ziquitá Rangel remembers being drawn to hair since she was five and would often braid extensions into her Barbie’s hair. Her mother went to beauty school and taught her, and her siblings, how to do their own hair, too.

“It was destiny. I kind of pushed against it,” said Rangel, who’s worked as a professional hairstylist in Sonoma County for 11 year. “But really, once I had my daughter, I knew I had to really push for it,” Rangel said.

Rangel began her career working with clients in 2013 at the Christopher Downs salon in Tiburon. Before this, Rangel attended beauty school in San Rafael and got her license.

Since then, her journey has taken her to high places such as coloring wigs for Oakland native Zendaya, Beyonce and Mary J. Blige.

Rangel did own Salon Eclectic in Rohnert Park but has since revamped it into a new venture called Mixed Strands, a hair salon in Rohnert Park that she describes is a collective for hair stylists. Ragel also has Mixed Strands Luxury Hair, a luxury hair line that is sold out of her salon and will be available to purchase online soon. She offers extensions for people with tight coil, looser coil, waves and more hair types. In the future, Rangel wants to offer as much selection as she can including tape ins, clip ons and wigs. Next year Rangel be launching a Mixed Strands product line as well as host a program to get young stylists workforce-ready.

Traveling to find a good hairstylist

Rangel said many of her clients had to travel to Oakland, Sacramento or San Francisco to get their hair done. Being able to provide a close proximity service, makes her sing and dance with happiness.

“You have to understand the laws of color and the laws of hair, the texture, the porosity, the coil, all of those things,” Rangel said. “It's important to have someone like myself, so that the women and men here can get their services and feel good stepping out of a salon. Sometimes the person (doing the service) doesn't know what they're doing or are overzealous because they're like, ‘Yeah, I can do whatever’ And then they (clients) come out, sometimes traumatized. So, you've got to work on understanding it. And I made sure to do that. It was very, very important. Nobody wants to come out looking like a square or a mushroom.”

Ukiah resident Elizabeth Bohanan looked for hair stylists around town and when she’d inquire about their services, they would be honest and tell her they would not be able to style her properly. Then, she found a place in Sacramento, but that was a two and a half hour drive, one-way. One day, as she researched hair hashtags on Instagram, she found Rangel. Although she still has to travel for her hair, the drive is a little over an hour away from Ukiah.

Bohanan, who is keeping her hair natural, meaning she’s not using harsh chemicals on her hair. She schedules a trim service with Rangel every couple of months for upkeep. Rangel said she teaches her clients how to properly take care of their hair by breaking down the texture and scalp in order to see her less for their own benefit.

“It's really just trimming like deep conditioning. Just keeping it healthy and trying to get it to grow. That's my goal right now is growing out my hair,” she said. “We've done a couple of fun things where she's done flat ironing. I know she (Rangel) does wigs and weaves. She can pretty much do it all.”