Sonoma County Board of Supervisors approves temporary halt in new wells

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors has imposed a six-month halt in all new wells countywide, a far-reaching move likely to impact residential and commercial property owners seeking to tap groundwater amid a historic drought.

The move, which offers only a narrow exemption for emergency water needs, is meant to give the county more time to draw up a new set of well regulations aimed to safeguard surface and subsurface flows in the county’s major watersheds.

A 2021 lawsuit by the environmental group California Coastkeeper Alliance spurred the work toward new regulations, and the Board of Supervisors was scheduled to vote on the new rules Tuesday.

Instead, after hours of deliberation over a proposed well ordinance that would have established new requirements reflecting updated state policy for well permit applicants, the board voted 4-1 to impose a moratorium, seeking to buy time for additional work.

Supervisors cited concerns including the potential impact the ordinance would have on agricultural users, and potential legal ramifications connected to California’s environmental quality laws.

“We're in a rush and good things don’t come out of that normally,” Supervisor David Rabbitt said, noting pressures from an ongoing, related lawsuit.

Supervisor James Gore, whose north county district includes some of the county’s most prolific wine grape growing areas, voted against the moratorium.

The moratorium applies countywide and will be in effect until April 4. New wells for emergency purposes will still be permitted during that time.

The county’s proposed well ordinance revisions were first discussed in August, when the Board of Supervisors sought to expand community input and refine the scope of affected wells.

Under pressure from the lawsuit filed by the Coastkeeper Alliance, the county is seeking to align local rules with the state’s Public Trust Doctrine, a legal policy mandating local government protect certain waterways for public uses, including commerce, recreation, navigation and habitat.

Those waterways — rivers and their tributaries — are referred to as “public trust resources.” The Russian River, Petaluma River and Sonoma Creek are considered main, navigable waterways in the region that fall under the public trust definition.

There are approximately 45,000 to 50,000 wells in Sonoma County, according to Permit Sonoma, the county planning agency. The new regulations could affect any wells countywide that come under a new application or are up for renewal.

The core of any proposed changes would require well permit applicants to meet certain criteria based on their proximity to protected waterways and use of groundwater. There would also be a public trust review of the well’s potential impact on those nearby waterways.

County supervisors on Tuesday also committed to creating a technical advisory committee of local experts to help guide the next phase of work.

The committee is expected to review the proposed ordinance from county planning staff — including feedback given by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday — and bring recommendations back to supervisors in six months.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

