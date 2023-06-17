Sonoma County Board of Supervisors approves $2.27 billion budget

The 2023-24 spending plan was formally approved Friday following tense but swift deliberations.|
EMMA MURPHY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 16, 2023, 5:02PM
Sonoma County is heading into the new fiscal year armed with a $2.27 billion budget to fund government projects and services throughout the county.

The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the budget Friday following tense but swift deliberations Tuesday.

The approved 2023-24 budget seeks to shore up staffing in some county departments including the Sheriff’s Office and probation, while boosting spending on road repairs and a few county projects, including relocation of the public health lab and morgue.

Dissension grew as the five supervisors weighed how to spend $54.2 million in discretionary funds, a notably large figure due to higher than expected payroll savings amid workforce retention and recruitment woes that continue to dog the county, the region’s largest local employer.

Debate on how much of those dollars to spend or save came against the backdrop of slowing revenue from property taxes, higher interest rates impacting borrowing costs and projected deficits in coming years.

Despite the cloudy fiscal outlook, county budget experts presented a balanced budget to the board.

The plan adopted 5-0 by supervisors was up $80 million over the recommended budget from County Administrator Christina Rivera, and represents a $30 million increase over the current $2.24 billion budget.

With new labor contracts driving up the county’s payroll costs, salaries and benefits in the recommended budget totaled about $739.1 million, meaning those costs could increase roughly 2.13% over the total in the current budget.

“It wont solve all our problems,” board Chair Chris Coursey said Tuesday, opening deliberations on the new spending plan. “But the good news is it doesn’t represent a problem in itself.”

What’s included

Additional staffing: To bolster departments struggling with high vacancies and lagging recruitment, the board approved staffing moves that added 105.6 full-time employees, bringing the total to 4,390.73 employees across all county departments and agencies.

The Sheriff’s Office will receive an extra $5.72 million, on top of its $208.9 million recommended budget, to cover costs including additional staffing, helicopter maintenance and the $950,000 to extend a hiring incentive for a second year.

The Clerk-Recorder-Assessor’s Office, Probation Department, Public Defenders Office and Permit Sonoma — the planning and permitting department — also received staffing boosts in the adopted budget.

Roads investments: The board agreed to put $310,145 in ongoing funding toward the county’s pavement preservation program and $5 million in one-time funding for repairing roads with critical damage.

Addressing Tierra de Rosas and board discord

The board moved forward with its Tuesday decision to allocate $7.7 million for the long-standing Tierra de Rosas commercial and residential redevelopment project in Roseland — in Coursey’s 3rd District — and divide $16 million between districts 1, 2, 4 and 5.

The board deliberation about what to do with that remainder of district funding fueled much of the tension around the hearings this week.

Tierra de Rosas was the only district-based project recommended for funding by Rivera in her proposed budget. The county earlier this year had about $21.9 million for the project from various sources, including local funds and state grants, but needed an additional $18.6 million to begin vertical construction.

The county bought the 7.4-acre property at the heart of Roseland in 2011 and committed to the redevelopment contract a decade ago, with scant progress to show for it.

On Friday, community members criticized the board majority for wielding the allocation for that project as a reason to exclude the 3rd District from consideration in the division of the $16 million pot, citing the area’s historically overlooked communities.

“It’s giving back to the entire community and it’s been a long time coming,” Allegra Wilson, a member of North Bay Organizing Project’s Deep Democracy Team, said of Tierra de Rosas.

“Trying to equate them doesn’t really make sense,” Wilson added. “And it’s not using an equity lens and it’s not abiding by the board’s strategic equity pillar.”

Many speakers, including some who lived outside of District 3, referenced a Sonoma County NAACP “call to action” letter urging community members to ask the board to include the district in the $16 million allocation.

“Unfortunately, this ‘equality approach’ prevents a real reckoning with the needs in each of the respective districts grounded in equity,” the letter read.

Coursey thanked the speakers, noting needs should not be ignored “just because they’re in cities.” Coursey’s district includes much of central and southwestern Santa Rosa and Rohnert Park.

“We may not be responsible for roads and bridges within cities, but the county does have responsibility for health- and safety-net services for critical needs for two-thirds of county residents who live in city limits,” he said.

Following the criticism, supervisors Lynda Hopkins, James Gore and Susan Gorin — the majority who supported excluding District 3 from the $16 million allocation — said they supported Tierra de Rosas but had marginalized communities in their own districts that also needed support.

Gorin called Tierra de Rosas a “game changer” for the neighborhood and invited anyone to visit other communities like the Springs, Cloverdale and Penngrove to see their “crumbling infrastructure” and “neglected need.”

Hopkins acknowledged there is a “large concentration of poverty in the cities” but noted there is “also a tremendous amount of hidden poverty,” in the county’s unincorporated areas.

Supervisor David Rabbitt, siding with Coursey, disagreed with the board’s decision.

“Tierra de Rosas, it was a county project and District 3 got short shrift on the allocation of those dollars,” Rabbitt said.

Rabbitt entertained making a motion to include District 3 in that funding pool but also voiced his opposition to district-specific funding buckets which don’t “necessarily talk about the county as a whole,” he said.

The discussion ended without any motion to include District 3.

What’s not included

Bike lane spending: Despite interest from at least three supervisors in investing in bike and pedestrian infrastructure, the board did not designate any funds specifically for those projects.

The move — or lack thereof — came as a bitter disappointment for Gorin, who has long championed bike lane and pedestrian infrastructure and is heading into her final full fiscal year on the board.

Gorin on Tuesday told her colleagues the county was “failing” on its promises to cyclists and pedestrians.

She noted the board regularly designates money for roads, but does not follow through on its stated interest of creating bike lanes and pedestrian pathways.

“This has been a consistent theme of mine for five years trying to find the funding,” Gorin said.

Pension paydown: The board did not to put any discretionary funds toward paying down its pension debt.

The county puts 0.5% of annual pensionable payroll, or $1.8 million, toward prepayment of pension liabilities, but Rivera had recommended the board make an additional $5 million payment toward the county’s pension obligations.

The county has made approximately $17.6 million in prepayments since fiscal year 2015-16, according to Peter Bruland, deputy county administrator.

Interested in freeing up some funds for community needs, the board decided not to go with Rivera’s recommendation.

It did however vote to divide any year-end savings that exceed the projected $29.4 million between paying down pension debt, boosting general fund reserves and savings intended for the new county administrative complex.

The board supported Rivera’s recommendation to allocate $1.3 million for FEMA audit savings and decreased her general fund reserves recommendation from $6.4 million to $5 million.

The decision came after Rivera — prompted by Gore — ranked the pension paydown at the bottom of her priorities for the three funds. She explained the county had already set funds aside as part of its labor negotiation strategy to keep up with rising costs.

Parking enforcement positions: An unfunded request to add two full time parking and facility officers sparked frustration among some county employees and their union representatives.

The Public Infrastructure Department had requested the positions, totaling $260,219, to increase parking enforcement officer to four full time positions.

The county currently has one full-time parking enforcement officer and two part-time officers. One part-time position is slated to expire in October.

The request was put forward as part of labor grievance talks.

Rivera did not recommend the request for funding, explaining she needed more information about the need. She said she learned of the grievance later during the hearings.

On Friday, employees including representatives from SEIU 1021, urged the board to approve the request, citing the safety services the officers provide.

One of the officers, Nathan Ochoa, described how his job often requires clearing hypodermic needles from the county complex, responding to disputes in county parking lots and other disturbances.

The county complex in northeastern Santa Rosa houses public-facing departments including the Clerk-Recorder-Assessor and permitting department and sits adjacent to the Sonoma County Superior Court.

He shared how he had to respond to a situation involving a naked man who was high on drugs and smearing feces on county signs.

“We are a great asset to this community and this county,” Ochoa said.

Rivera said she would meet with Johannes Hoevertsz, Sonoma County’s public infrastructure director, to discuss the request and evaluate options before the half-time position expires in October.

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.

Emma Murphy

County government, politics reporter

The decisions of Sonoma County’s elected leaders and those running county government departments impact people’s lives in real, direct ways. Your local leaders are responsible for managing the county’s finances, advocating for support at the state and federal levels, adopting policies on public health, housing and business — to name a few — and leading emergency response and recovery.
As The Press Democrat’s county government and politics reporter, my job is to spotlight their work and track the outcomes.

