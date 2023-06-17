Sonoma County Board of Supervisors approves $2.27 billion budget

Sonoma County is heading into the new fiscal year armed with a $2.27 billion budget to fund government projects and services throughout the county.

The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the budget Friday following tense but swift deliberations Tuesday.

The approved 2023-24 budget seeks to shore up staffing in some county departments including the Sheriff’s Office and probation, while boosting spending on road repairs and a few county projects, including relocation of the public health lab and morgue.

Dissension grew as the five supervisors weighed how to spend $54.2 million in discretionary funds, a notably large figure due to higher than expected payroll savings amid workforce retention and recruitment woes that continue to dog the county, the region’s largest local employer.

Debate on how much of those dollars to spend or save came against the backdrop of slowing revenue from property taxes, higher interest rates impacting borrowing costs and projected deficits in coming years.

Despite the cloudy fiscal outlook, county budget experts presented a balanced budget to the board.

The plan adopted 5-0 by supervisors was up $80 million over the recommended budget from County Administrator Christina Rivera, and represents a $30 million increase over the current $2.24 billion budget.

With new labor contracts driving up the county’s payroll costs, salaries and benefits in the recommended budget totaled about $739.1 million, meaning those costs could increase roughly 2.13% over the total in the current budget.

“It wont solve all our problems,” board Chair Chris Coursey said Tuesday, opening deliberations on the new spending plan. “But the good news is it doesn’t represent a problem in itself.”

What’s included

Additional staffing: To bolster departments struggling with high vacancies and lagging recruitment, the board approved staffing moves that added 105.6 full-time employees, bringing the total to 4,390.73 employees across all county departments and agencies.

The Sheriff’s Office will receive an extra $5.72 million, on top of its $208.9 million recommended budget, to cover costs including additional staffing, helicopter maintenance and the $950,000 to extend a hiring incentive for a second year.

The Clerk-Recorder-Assessor’s Office, Probation Department, Public Defenders Office and Permit Sonoma — the planning and permitting department — also received staffing boosts in the adopted budget.

Roads investments: The board agreed to put $310,145 in ongoing funding toward the county’s pavement preservation program and $5 million in one-time funding for repairing roads with critical damage.

Addressing Tierra de Rosas and board discord

The board moved forward with its Tuesday decision to allocate $7.7 million for the long-standing Tierra de Rosas commercial and residential redevelopment project in Roseland — in Coursey’s 3rd District — and divide $16 million between districts 1, 2, 4 and 5.

The board deliberation about what to do with that remainder of district funding fueled much of the tension around the hearings this week.

Tierra de Rosas was the only district-based project recommended for funding by Rivera in her proposed budget. The county earlier this year had about $21.9 million for the project from various sources, including local funds and state grants, but needed an additional $18.6 million to begin vertical construction.

The county bought the 7.4-acre property at the heart of Roseland in 2011 and committed to the redevelopment contract a decade ago, with scant progress to show for it.

On Friday, community members criticized the board majority for wielding the allocation for that project as a reason to exclude the 3rd District from consideration in the division of the $16 million pot, citing the area’s historically overlooked communities.

“It’s giving back to the entire community and it’s been a long time coming,” Allegra Wilson, a member of North Bay Organizing Project’s Deep Democracy Team, said of Tierra de Rosas.

“Trying to equate them doesn’t really make sense,” Wilson added. “And it’s not using an equity lens and it’s not abiding by the board’s strategic equity pillar.”

Many speakers, including some who lived outside of District 3, referenced a Sonoma County NAACP “call to action” letter urging community members to ask the board to include the district in the $16 million allocation.

“Unfortunately, this ‘equality approach’ prevents a real reckoning with the needs in each of the respective districts grounded in equity,” the letter read.

Coursey thanked the speakers, noting needs should not be ignored “just because they’re in cities.” Coursey’s district includes much of central and southwestern Santa Rosa and Rohnert Park.