The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors signed off on two new labor agreements with unions representing prosecutors and defense attorneys.

The board voted 4-0 to approve the contracts with the Sonoma County Deputy Public Defender Attorneys’ Association and Sonoma County Prosecutors’ Association, Tuesday. Supervisor David Rabbitt was absent.

The contracts will run from May 16, 2023 to May 6, 2026.

Why it matters: Both associations represent the publicly funded attorneys who work as public defenders and prosecutors in Sonoma County’s legal system.

The agreements are two of many the county is negotiating and come as Sonoma County’s Board of Supervisors prepares to debate and approve the county’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Last week the board approved a new contract with SEIU 1021, its largest employee union. The county has nine contracts left to finish, said Supervisor Chris Coursey, board chair.

Contract highlights:

Employees represented by both groups will see a cost of living adjustment each year of the three year contract. The county will pay a 5% increase the first year and a 4% increase in the second and third years.

Public defenders will see a 7.57% equity increase, and prosecutors will see an 8% equity increase to align with what those positions are paid in other Bay Area counties. “What that tells you is how much underpaid they were at the time they were negotiating, compared to the other counties and agencies that are competitive,” said Robert Maddock, staff attorney representing teamsters local 856 who was part of the negotiating team.

Prosecutors will receive an increase in standby pay from $6.75 an hour to $8 an hour. Standby pay covers the time a prosecutor is on call in case of a critical incident like a homicide or when an officer shoots a suspect, said Maddock.

Public defenders will now receive compensation time in exchange for completing required training during weekends and holidays.

The county agreed to a 2% increase in contributions toward health care premiums in the first year and 5% increases in years two and three.

What officials are saying:

Coursey: “I think that the response we’ve received on these so far indicates that we’ve found a good place with employees,” said Coursey. “It’s always a balance of trying to give employees everything they deserve and also be good stewards of the tax payers dollars.”

Maddock: “We are happy for our members at Sonoma County. We feel that we’ve made progress and hope to continue to do so.”

