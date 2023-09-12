Sonoma County leaders are moving forward with plans to make changes to the emergency managed homeless camp on the county’s government campus and the shelter at Los Guilicos Village near Oakmont.

On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the multimillion dollar plan.

It authorizes the county’s homelessness team to pursue relocating the Administration Drive emergency shelter on the county campus to a nearby lot on Russell Avenue, changing the shelter’s housing, renovating dormitories at Los Guilicos Village and increasing capacity at that site off Highway 12.

“It’s another step in the right direction,” said Supervisor Susan Gorin, whose district includes the Los Guilicos campus.

Operational costs for Los Guilicos and the county campus emergency site are expected to total $3.1 million for the 2023-24 fiscal year, according to the staff proposal. That is in addition to $750,000 in one-time costs for the emergency shelter’s relocation and $2.2 million in one-time costs for dormitory renovations at Los Guilicos.

The proposal, which passed with scant public comment and minimal board debate, marks the county’s latest step to provide interim housing for homeless individuals, while prioritizing the creation of more permanent housing.

The plan replaces the 90 interim beds offered at the current emergency site on the county campus with 74 interim beds at Russell Avenue and eliminates the 35 beds in trailers at the county fairgrounds and 65 interim pallet shelter beds at Los Guilicos, replacing both with 140 interim beds housed in permanent, existing buildings at the Los Guilicos campus.

In the past year local homeless officials, advocates and state leaders have emphasized the need to create more permanent housing to resolve the bottleneck of unhoused individuals stuck at interim sites with limited long-term housing options to transition to.

New Russell Avenue site

The emergency shelter, housed at the Permit Sonoma Parking lot at the corner of Administration Drive and Paulin Drive, will move to a vacant lot on Russell Avenue a few blocks north on the county campus near the county jail.

The site is expected to offer 50 beds in trailers and 24 beds in tiny homes, totaling 90 interim beds.

As of Monday the emergency shelter site had 54 residents in tents, said Dave Kiff, director of the county’s homelessness services division.

Officials opened the emergency shelter at the Permit Sonoma Parking lot at the corner of Administration Drive and Paulin Drive in March. It served as the county’s latest answer to large encampments that repeatedly popped up on the Joe Rodota Trail in Santa Rosa.

Kiff said he hopes to have the Russell Avenue site open for residents before the start of rainy season, noting the currently used tents are not ideal for winter.

“The goal is before the wet winter,” Kiff said, later adding, “There’s no project that moves as planned.”

Increasing capacity at Los Guilicos

Under the newly approved plan, the county will renovate two existing dormitories previously used as part of a former juvenile detention facility that operated at the campus. The renovations are estimated to total $2.2 million.

The dormitories ‒ offering 140 total interim beds ‒ will replace the 65 pallet shelter beds currently used at the site, which opened in 2020, also as an answer to a sprawling 300-person encampment on the Joe Rodota Trail. It is managed by the nonprofit St. Vincent De Paul Sonoma County.

Kiff said the idea for the dormitories was inspired by Cal Fire’s renovation of a different dormitory building on the campus to house a fire crew.

The county’s public infrastructure team has already begun work at the site to determine the scope of renovations needed, Kiff said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

