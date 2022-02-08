Sonoma County Board of Supervisors delays Santa Rosa Sears site purchase over lack of finance details

Citing the lack of a detailed financial plan, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors delayed authorizing the purchase of the downtown Santa Rosa property intended for the county’s new government offices.

The board was due to vote Tuesday on the the $20.75 million purchase of the former Sears site at the south end of Santa Rosa Plaza. The property, bounded by B street to the east and Highway 101 to the west, includes a three-story parking garage and totals 7.4 acres.

The total redevelopment project is expected to come with a 30-year mortgage estimated to cost as much as $55 million a year, making the project one of the costliest county capital projects in a generation.

The board was not set to review that financing plan for the full redevelopment project until March. Supervisors David Rabbitt and Lynda Hopkins said they would not be able to vote on the purchase Tuesday without seeing that plan.

“Today is a $21 million decision, but it’s not really,” Rabbitt said. “It’s a $1.2 to $1.65 billion decision that we’re making.”

Until its closure at the end of 2018, the Sears store was for decades an anchor tenant of Santa Rosa Plaza, owned by U.S. mall giant Simon Properties.

In July 2021, the board selected the Sears site out of three options outlined by staff, including redevelopment of the county’s existing 82-acre complex in northern Santa Rosa. The campus is a collection of one-story buildings dating to the 1950s with a mounting maintenance backlog.

The board settled on the downtown Sears site for its proximity to public transit and the city’s commercial and civic core.

Since last summer, county staff have negotiated with the seller, SPS Portfolio Holdings, on a purchase agreement conditioned on the county’s ability to reach parking lease agreements in the Santa Rosa Plaza and city of Santa Rosa garages, and the need for the county to navigate the state’s environmental impact study requirements.

Staff are due to bring a detailed plan on the full redevelopment project before the board on March 1.

Rough plans for the site envision an 18-story building that would be among the tallest in Santa Rosa, as well as a 4-story building and 779 parking spaces on site. A tentative redevelopment timeline calls for moving into the new offices by 2028.

About 1,800 of the county’s 4,000 employees are expected to move to the new offices with the remaining employees expected to work remotely or in satellite centers. The Sheriff’s Office, county jail and courthouse are expected to remain at the current site off Ventura Avenue.

Last year, Hopkins advocated for the county to use the project as an opportunity to create satellite county service centers throughout the county to improve access for rural residents. Tuesday, she expressed her frustration with a proposal from county staff to allocate $1 million for satellite services and a pilot program utilizing a mobile van.

Hopkins, supported by Supervisor Susan Gorin, said she did not think $1 million was enough and asked staff to provide a “holistic vision” for satellite service centers that would be more permanent than a mobile van.

Supervisor Chris Coursey, who represents central Santa Rosa, urged fellow board members on Tuesday not to wait on authorizing the purchase.

“This is about doing the right thing for our community, for our organization, for our future,” Coursey said. “If we scrap this right now it’s a shame and an embarrassment for this board and still we will have a need to build a new administration center.”

But Rabbitt added that the board had not fully considered how local government services could be impacted by the county’s need to pay for the project.

“We haven’t had that discussion on what is it that we’re willing to give up,” Rabbitt said.

