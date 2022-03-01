Sonoma County Board of Supervisors holds public meeting on health officer Mase’s DUI arrest

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday are holding a public meeting to discuss the revelations surrounding Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase’s 2020 DUI arrest and conviction last year on a reckless driving charge.

The session began with Mase, an infectious disease expert, issuing another public apology for her off-duty arrest in December 2020, nine months after she joined the county to lead its pandemic response

Mase adds that she regrets not being forthcoming about a prior 2014 dui-related arrest and wet reckless conviction, which had been expunged. "These things never completely go away and in hindsight, it would have been better if I had been honest." — Emma R. Murphy (@MurphReports) March 1, 2022

The board members then took turns weighing in on Mase’s leadership and Mase’s two DUI misdemeanor arrests, including the 2020 incident in Oakland and a 2014 arrest and conviction in San Diego.

Supervisors Susan Gorin and Chris Coursey have said they do not believe Mase's arrest and conviction in 2020 have affected her work, but Coursey was clear in condemning drunk driving. — Emma R. Murphy (@MurphReports) March 1, 2022

"A decision to do it isn’t a mistake it’s a choice and its always the wrong choice," Coursey said.

"Dr. Mase made the wrong choice. She’s lucky that she was stopped by police before something worse happened." — Emma R. Murphy (@MurphReports) March 1, 2022

Supervisor David Rabbitt says recent events do impact trust and credibility. He added the county needs to review how information is shared. Mase reported her arrest to her boss and the county's legal office, but the board did not find out until a little over a week ago. — Emma R. Murphy (@MurphReports) March 1, 2022

Board of Supervisors Chair James Gore wrapped up the board comments with his assessment, shared by a board majority, that the county would need to evaluate its internal process for reporting such off-duty incidents to responsible officials. None of the board members knew of Mase’s 2020 arrest; she informed only her boss at the time and the county’s legal department.

“We have to review this issue of who knew what when,” Gore said.

He then segued to a 30-minute period of limited public comment, with speakers held at 1 minute each.

“You are going to hear from people who love you and people who want to villainize you,” Gore said to Mase.

Silence in the chambers is heavy as the woman speaks. Mase and other health services employees are participating via zoom and are projected on a screen next to the board. — Emma R. Murphy (@MurphReports) March 1, 2022

"Her performance has been uniformly excellent," he said. — Emma R. Murphy (@MurphReports) March 1, 2022

Speakers are being given 1 minute to comment. Gore is allowing four more and then will move the discussion to the scheduled covid briefing. Other speakers will be able to comment later, Gore said. — Emma R. Murphy (@MurphReports) March 1, 2022

County leaders Stephen Herrington, county's schools superintendent, and Alegria De La Cruz, the county's office of equity director, were among the final speakers and both supported Mase. — Emma R. Murphy (@MurphReports) March 1, 2022

