Sonoma County Board of Supervisors holds public meeting on health officer Mase’s DUI arrest
The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday are holding a public meeting to discuss the revelations surrounding Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase’s 2020 DUI arrest and conviction last year on a reckless driving charge.
The session began with Mase, an infectious disease expert, issuing another public apology for her off-duty arrest in December 2020, nine months after she joined the county to lead its pandemic response
The board members then took turns weighing in on Mase’s leadership and Mase’s two DUI misdemeanor arrests, including the 2020 incident in Oakland and a 2014 arrest and conviction in San Diego.
See the live coverage below from Press Democrat county government and politics reporter Emma Murphy:
Board of Supervisors Chair James Gore wrapped up the board comments with his assessment, shared by a board majority, that the county would need to evaluate its internal process for reporting such off-duty incidents to responsible officials. None of the board members knew of Mase’s 2020 arrest; she informed only her boss at the time and the county’s legal department.
“We have to review this issue of who knew what when,” Gore said.
He then segued to a 30-minute period of limited public comment, with speakers held at 1 minute each.
“You are going to hear from people who love you and people who want to villainize you,” Gore said to Mase.
This developing story will be updated.
