Sonoma County Board of Supervisors to consider changes to emergency homeless shelter site

Nearly six months after opening an emergency outdoor shelter for unhoused residents on Sonoma County’s government campus, officials are proposing a new plan to relocate the site.

The multimillion-dollar plan outlines not just a shift to a new location for the emergency shelter on the county campus, but the use of dormitories to increase capacity at Los Guilicos Village, the tiny home site off Highway 12 across from Oakmont.

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on the proposal Tuesday.

If approved, the plan would replace the 90 interim beds offered at the current emergency site on the county campus with 74 interim beds at an open lot off Russell Avenue, near the county jail. It would also eliminate the 35 beds in trailers at the county fairgrounds and 65 interim pallet shelter beds at Los Guilicos and replace both with 140 interim beds housed in permanent buildings at the Los Guilicos campus.

Operational costs for Los Guilicos and the county campus emergency site are expected to total $3.1 million for the 2023-24 fiscal year, according to the staff proposal. This is in addition to $750,000 in one-time costs for the emergency shelter’s relocation and $2.2 million in one-time costs for dormitory renovations at Los Guilicos.

County staff have recommended covering the costs using a mixture of Measure O funds — the 2020 voter-approved sales tax to support mental health and homelessness services — grants and other state funds.

Officials hope the changes will answer the county’s need to provide interim housing for homeless individuals, while prioritizing the creation of more permanent housing — a juggling act the county has long struggled with.

Large encampments that repeatedly popped up on the Joe Rodota Trail in Santa Rosa prompted county leaders to open Los Guilicos Village in 2020 and the emergency shelter on the county campus three years later.

In the past year local homeless officials, advocates and state leaders have emphasized the need to create more permanent housing to resolve the bottleneck of unhoused individuals stuck at interim sites with limited long-term housing options to transition to.

“There's clogs in the pipeline, not enough supply,” said Dave Kiff, director of the county’s homelessness services division.

The emergency shelter opened in March on the county’s government campus at the Permit Sonoma Parking lot at the corner of Administration Drive and Paulin Drive. It housed 87 residential tents and tented common areas surrounded by a privacy fence.

The shelter, managed by for-profit company DEMA Consulting & Management Inc., has had about 107 residents in total between March and August. Of those residents, three have moved into permanent housing, county data shows.

The county has spent $1.84 million on the site, as of August, according to Kiff.

Board of Supervisors Chair Chris Coursey said he considered the site a success because the Joe Rodota Trail has remained clear of large encampments this year.

“Those numbers are small but the most important number is there are close to zero people who are sleeping on the Joe Rodota Trail and that’s been the case for the last six months,” said Coursey.

Following the March clearing of trail encampments, Sonoma County park officials spent $200,000 on cleanup and upgrades along stretches of the trail. Those changes combined with the county’s recently updated camping ordinance prohibiting overnight camping in county parks, have bolstered park rangers’ ability to keep the trail clear of encampments.

Sonoma County Regional Parks also has contracts with an armed security firm and the Sheriff’s Office to assist with patrols and enforcement.

Kiff said the emergency shelter’s success is “yet to be told.”

County data shows about 23 residents chose to leave the site, six residents moved to other interim housing sites including the former Hotel Azura, now called Mickey Zane Place, off College and Mendocino avenues, and the ball field trailers at the county fairgrounds, four were incarcerated and one was hospitalized.

“This is a population that has been skeptical and structure averse and rules averse,” said Kiff. “Which is why, in part, why we've seen so many self exits.”

Strict rules prohibiting drug and alcohol use on site, and security checks described by some residents as “invasive” have served as deterrents for some offered a bed at the Administration Drive shelter. But some residents have also raised concerns about issues including the stifling heat inside the tents on hot days and frequent domestic disputes.

In an interview, Michelle Patino, co-founder and CEO of DEMA, said her staff are trained in de-escalation techniques and “utilize them whenever there's any type of disturbance."