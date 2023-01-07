The Sonoma County government leadership changes that have marked the start of the new year will continue Tuesday when the Board of Supervisors selects in a new board chair and formally appoints the new county administrator.

Next in the rotation for chair, Supervisor Chris Coursey, the vice chair, is poised to take the seat if he draws support from at least two other colleagues on the five member board.

He’ll be responsible for running board meetings, setting agendas, serving as board spokesperson and spearheading board work with county staff.

It would be the first such yearlong rotation for Coursey, a former Santa Rosa mayor who is entering the third year of his first term as a county supervisor. In the rotation to serve as chair in 2022, Coursey withdrew from consideration following the county’s contentious redistricting process that opened a rift primarily between himself and Supervisor Lynda Hopkins.

At the time of that decision, Coursey said he hoped to “turn the temperature down,” and the board in turn unanimously voted in Supervisor James Gore as chair, Coursey as vice chair for a consecutive term and Supervisor David Rabbitt as chair pro-tem.

If selected this time around, Coursey will be responsible for leading the board through several high profile issues in the year ahead, including contract negotiations with the county’s employee labor groups, and a push to improve homelessness and mental health emergency response.

“If my colleagues decide that I’m going to be the next chair, I very much want to work on all these issues that we’ve talked about,” Coursey said.

Before his single term on the Santa Rosa council, he worked as a spokesperson for SMART, the North Bay’s passenger rail system, and before that was a journalist for 27 years at The Press Democrat, where he worked as a reporter and columnist.

Coursey noted that labor talks will be one of the “biggest things happening” this year. Those negotiations bear particular weight given Sonoma County’s position as the region’s largest employer, meaning its labor agreements will have “ripples countywide,” Coursey said.

County government employs over 4,000 people.

“That matters tremendously to all of us on the board,” Coursey said. “We want to be able to pay our employees what they’re worth.”

While Coursey was hesitant to discuss the chair role, Gore said he expects the board will follow the set rotation and support Coursey as chair and Rabbitt as vice chair.

“I see us having a very professional relationship going forward,” Gore said. “That’s all that’s needed and that’s the most important thing.”

Gore teased some of the decisions that lay ahead for the next chair.

“He has a lot of appointments internally, health and human services stuff, pension boards,” Gore said. “Being the chair is definitely 30% more work.”

The new year also brings new or renewed committee assignments for the board members. Supervisors are typically assigned to sit on multiple regional boards and committees. Those include the board for SMART, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District and Sonoma Clean Power, the public electricity supplier.

Gore said he does not expect any “big shake-ups” with the board’s 2023 committee appointments.

Another key leadership change expected Tuesday is the board’s formal appointment of a new county administrator.

After a monthslong search, the board has named Maria Christina Rivera as its pick to take over the top county executive role. Rivera has worked for the county for 26 years, including the past five years as assistant county administrator under outgoing County Administrator Sheryl Bratton.

The board is expected to appoint Rivera to a three-year term as county administrator starting on Feb. 1.

As county administrator, Rivera will report to the Board of Supervisors and will be responsible for overseeing the county’s $2 billion budget and workforce.

Her salary will be $282,116.

