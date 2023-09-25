For the second straight week, Sonoma County will not be taking public comments via Zoom at Tuesday’s meeting of the Board of Supervisors.

All public comments must be delivered in person or via email.

Members of the public who wish to address the board at Tuesday’s meeting must be in the board chambers at 575 Administration Drive, Room 100A in Santa Rosa. People may watch or listen to the meeting on Legistar, Zoom or by phone, but will not be able to comment virtually.

You can also submit written comments to bos@sonoma-county.org.

The reduced access is a response the escalation of antisemitic, racist and anti-LGBTQ comments that have plagued recent meetings, including a Board of Supervisors special session on Sept. 19.

“The changes are necessary to enforce the Board’s adopted rules of order and decorum and ensure that the Board meeting is reserved for its intended purpose — for the Board to complete County business,” a county news release stated.

Members of the public may watch or listen to the meeting using one of the three following methods.

Watch the livestream at https://sonoma-county.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx. Once the meeting has started, click the “In Progress” hyperlink to begin viewing.

Watch in Zoom: Go to: https://sonomacounty.zoom.us/j/95953003079?pwd=TGhKdVJEeWlUbDJxSzVpY1U2VmxOUT09. Enter meeting ID: 959 5300 3079. Enter Password: 919371.

Listen through Zoom by phone: Dial +1 (669) 900 9128. Enter meeting ID: 959 5300 3079. Enter password: 919371.

Spanish translation will be available through Zoom.