Sonoma County bracing for power shut-offs, fire weather

About 46,000 Sonoma County residents are expected to lose power as early as 3 p.m. Sunday as the region braces for an onslaught of wind similar to those that ushered in major wildfires in 2017 and 2019.

The dangerous offshore winds expected to arrive late Sunday will bring punishingly dry air to a region already parched, a key ingredient for the troubling mix of factors that have started massive and devastating wildfires in recent years. That includes the Glass fire in September, which ignited under lighter winds that still pushed the fire from its origin on the eastern rim of the Napa Valley westward to Santa Rosa's outskirts.

County officials estimate about 46,367 residents could lose power as early as 3 p.m. Sunday when PG&E said it expects to begin cutting service in areas with high fire risk. The greatest impact will be in the Sonoma Valley, but residents throughout the county will be affected, from the west county and north county communities. Santa Rosa officials expect 5,300 residents to lose power in Oakmont and upper elevation neighborhoods.

Sonoma County Fire District Chief Mark Heine urged residents to be watchful for fire alerts or news and be ready to evacuate quickly if ordered. The district is putting 40 extra firefighters on 15 additional engines on duty to monitor the county for any report of fire.

"We’ll be patrolling and ready to fight any fire that starts,“ Heine said. ”I don’t want people to be scared ... but in the same breath, I must say this is the most significant fire weather we’ve experienced since Kincade and the 2017 fires, so you should take that very seriously.“

To see whether you may be impacted, visit PG&E’s website: pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/addresslookup

In an attempt to prevent its electric equipment from starting another major fire, the embattled utility is planning to cut power for 386,000 businesses and homes in 38 counties and affecting 22 tribes in a large portion of the state from Humboldt to Kern counties because of the weather forecast.

PG&E officials initially estimated they would cut power for 466,000 homes and businesses, but in a briefing Saturday evening said they were able to reduce the number of customers by examining how the utility might use new devices and generators to isolate smaller sections of the grid. In Sonoma County, the number of homes and businesses impacted decreased from 38,000 to about 23,400, a PG&E spokeswoman said.

Sonoma County Supervisor Susan Gorin, who lives in Santa Rosa’s Oakmont community in the Sonoma Valley, said she expects to lose power and is prepared to keep her refrigerator and a neighbor’s cold with a generator. Gorin advised residents to fill their vehicle gas tanks and be prepared for the worst.

“We’re going to be prepared for whatever comes,” Gorin said. “Of course we’re all keeping our fingers crossed the winds don’t materialize, fewer people will have power shut down and — most of all — there are no fires.”

Sunday morning will be a key moment of decision for the utility after meteorologists look at the latest weather models.

Winds from the north are expected to first hit Shasta County by mid-morning Sunday and then move through the Sacramento Valley to the Sierra Nevada, according to PG&E’s chief meteorologist Scott Strenfel, who provided an updated weather report at a Saturday evening briefing.

“Shortly after sunset (Sunday) is when the main event begins,” Strenfel said.

The winds will shift direction to a northeastern offshore direction, moving across the Sierra foothills and build in the North Bay mountains by nightfall before developing in the East Bay and Santa Cruz hills.

Wind speeds are forecast between 40 and 60 mph, with gusts on ridgelines, gaps and canyons hitting 70 mph.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Mount St. Helena got upwards of 80 mph gusts,” Strenfel said, noting that a wind gauge measured winds that hit 100 mph last year at the time of the Kincade fire. “That’s definitely not out of the question in an event like this.”

The winds are expected to taper off by late Monday morning with some winds returning with lesser force in the evening and lingering into Tuesday.

PG&E officials said they hope to restore power for most customers between 10 a.m. and noon Monday, but residents in “elevated terrain” may experience another round of strong winds Monday night into Tuesday and will not have power restored until that weather calms down and workers can check power lines.

Cal Fire investigators concluded PG&E equipment started the Kincade fire Oct. 26, 2019, during a major windstorm. PG&E had cut power for 27,000 homes and businesses in the county at that time, but the transmission line that sparked the blaze was still energized.