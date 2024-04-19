Sonoma County is facing a lean budget year that will likely feature minimal cuts without layoffs, but it will have less discretionary funding than this year.

On Monday, department heads will begin outlining their operational needs for the coming year as they kick off a three-day marathon of budget workshops.

The county is looking at a roughly $2.4 billion budget, representing a 3% increase over the current $2.27 billion budget passed last June, said Peter Bruland, deputy county administrator and the county’s budget chief.

As workshops get underway, county budget officials will be reminding the Board of Supervisors and department heads that a lack of discretionary funds means the 2024-25 budget must focus on maintaining current services.

“At this point we are not projecting major problems, assuming we stick to a relatively status quo budget,” said Bruland.

While the workshops mark the first public step in the county’s budgeting process, the Board of Supervisors won’t approve the budget until June.

Here’s a closer look at how the county’s budget is shaping up.

The county has seen “modest growth”

The Fiscal Year 2024-25 budget will likely feature less discretionary funding than the $54.2 million the county had last year, Bruland said. That is due, in part, to small growth.

The general fund, which supports criminal justice and administrative departments and most discretionary spending, is expected to total $528 million, Bruland said.

A significant portion of the general fund comes from property tax revenue, which grows through sales and development projects. High interest rates, however, have kept property prices and sales relatively flat, Bruland said.

In light of steady property tax funds the county is “anticipating limited growth,” but concerns that the county and state will see a decline similar to the Great Recession have ebbed, Bruland.

“We are hoping to grow at a rate that keeps up with our costs,” Bruland said. “But we’re not anticipating additional funding for new initiatives.”

How the county is tackling staffing and what it means for the budget

Last year, a high vacancy rate left the county with notable savings from unspent payroll funds that contributed to the $54.2 million in discretionary funds that padded the 2023-24 budget.

County officials consider an overall vacancy rate under 10% to be sustainable, but last August, the rate reached nearly 13%.

The county’s struggle to recruit and retain employees has undermined its ability to provide critical services, a six-month Press Democrat investigation found. In response to the workforce crisis, county departments launched an “unprecedented” hiring campaign to replenish the workforce.

Following those concerted hiring efforts, departments are expected to report higher workforce numbers and as a result, the county will have fewer discretionary funds, Bruland said.

“We’re in a better place than we were from a hiring standpoint,” Bruland said. “From a budget standpoint there’s less extra money.”

What the state’s budget process means for the county

County officials are keeping an eye on the state where legislators face a looming shortfall of at least $38 billion.

The workshops will highlight how any cuts at the state level stand to impact departments that rely on state funding, including the Department of Health Services.

However, the county is not anticipating any “major hits,” Bruland said.

The county is not seeing such a volatile shift in numbers in part because the state’s budget is more reliant on income taxes, which are less stable than property taxes, Bruland said.

“They don’t grow as fast, they don’t shrink as fast,” he said of property taxes.

