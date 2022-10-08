Sonoma County cancer survivors strut runway at Catwalk for a Cure fundraiser

Disco balls, funky florals and a lot of silver glitter decorated the outdoor pavilion at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts on Friday to match the theme — “Peace, love and the cure" — of this year’s Catwalk for a Cure.

The event attracted hundreds to the Santa Rosa venue for a fashion show that benefits the Sutter Health Cancer Screening and Support Services in Sonoma County.

“I used to have a boutique and dress the survivors, and then I became one,” breast cancer survivor Tracy Maples said at the event. She wore a floor-length black gown trimmed with lace.

When she had felt a lump in her breast, Maples called her friend, Sukie Gill, who organizes the fundraiser.

“She was at the catwalk and told me everything I needed was right here,” Maples said. “Within 20 minutes she was helping me schedule appointments — she saved my life.”

Cancer survivor Jocelyn Cronin lovingly stroked a photo of her close friend, Wendy Murray, as she waited in a dressing room before the show.

“We lost Wendy in April of 2020,” Cronin said. “(Murray) did the catwalk every year, even in her last year when I held her up on my arm because she was weak.”

Cronin and Murray both had been diagnosed with cancer and leaned on one another for support. Murray died after a seven-year battle with breast cancer, which ultimately turned into bone and brain cancer.

The two often went to chemotherapy appointments together, chatting and eating lunch. Murray even took Cronin to her first radiation appointment.

“We would make a party of it,” said Cronin, who walked the runway as she held the photo of Murray, pictured in her favorite black, sequin dress.

Dozens of other survivors walked, danced and strutted alongside Cronin. The song “Unstoppable” by Sia blasted through the speakers, and the crowd whooped and hollered.

The 20th annual fundraiser featured cancer survivors, along with firefighters, service members and health workers, modeling clothing on loan from local boutiques. A team of volunteers did the survivors’ hair and makeup minutes before they stepped out onto the stage.

Esmeralda Saurez, 14, watched as the volunteers put makeup on her mother, breast cancer survivor Amalia Moreno. It was Moreno’s first time participating.

“I saw how (Moreno) struggled with cancer and it just makes me so happy to see her happy again,” Saurez said with a big smile.

Before the fashion show began, there was a free luncheon with a live auction emceed by Brent Farris, a KZST radio host. Auction items included tickets to a Warriors game, bottles of wine and a vacation in Costa Rica.

Friday’s event raised more than $300,000, which will go toward supporting services offered by the clinic, such as free mammograms, physical therapy, nutrition counseling and more.

“There’s a sense of camaraderie here,” said Suzanne Agasi, a stage 3B breast cancer survivor. “It’s such a positive, amazing charity fundraiser.”