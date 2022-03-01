Sonoma County cautious as California eases mask requirements in schools

California’s move to retire its statewide mask mandate in K-12 schools spurred cautious optimism from officials and parents Monday, but there remained lingering questions about whether Sonoma County’s 40 school districts will respond in a uniform way.

And any changes that do occur may not be immediate. Santa Rosa City Schools, for instance, the county’s largest district, is taking a wait-and-see approach and will consult with unions and other stakeholders before lifting its mask requirements.

While county officials pointed to lagging numbers in pediatric vaccinations as a reason to remain vigilant against the spread of COVID on campuses, many parents applauded the state’s move as a welcome step back toward normalcy in schools.

“I would really like to have the staff focus on teaching the kids,” said Sheila Walker, mother to a Rincon Valley Middle School student. “Not having to remind them multiple times, ‘Pull up your mask,’ because that does happen.”

But other families, especially those with immunocompromised members, said they face a far different risk calculus about attending school in person, now that masks may no longer be required of staff and students.

“My kid cannot go to school if there’s no masks at this point,’” said Andrea Loveday-Brown, whose daughter April was set to return in March to in-person class with her peers at the special education consortium for west Sonoma County. April, who is immunocompromised, hasn’t attended in-person classes in two years. The change from the California Department of Public Health, however, may cause her family to reverse course on the plan to send her back.

The state will no longer require masks after March 11. It continues to “strongly recommend” them, however.

“The strong recommendation by the state is really just acknowledging where we are and where we've been,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency. “And we know that for certain jurisdictions, the consideration that the state is saying, 'we strongly recommend' may push those districts to make a decision to keep it required for a period of time.”

Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County’s health officer, does not plan to implement a local general mask requirement for schools, a county spokesman said Monday afternoon.

“The one exception is that non-boosted school ‘workers’ must continue to wear a surgical mask or respirator in indoor workplace settings,” said Paul Gullixson, county spokesman. “Dr. Mase and the (public health) team want to keep this requirement in place in Sonoma County for the time being.”

That will include all school staff, as well as volunteers and contractors, who have not received their booster COVID shot once they are eligible. Mase implemented a booster requirement in December that took effect Feb. 1.

Mase will provide more information on masking guidance during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

So now, individual school districts, most of which have their own COVID safety plans and memorandums of understanding with their labor unions, will have to determine their own approaches to masking, at least as it applies to students and fully vaccinated staff.

Anna Trunnell, superintendent of Santa Rosa City Schools, Sonoma County’s largest school district with nearly 15,000 students, said the school board will need to approve any changes to the district’s COVID safety plan. The district will remain under its current policies, including all mask requirements, until then.

“Our board has been open in previous board meeting that the state guidance is sort of the foundational guidance, and we have the ability to go above that if need be,” Trunnell said. “We will continue to be mindful of our district population and their needs, and I know that our board will be thoughtful in considering our population, and how we support the most healthy environment for everyone involved.”

She and other district administrators met with Santa Rosa Teachers Association leadership late Monday afternoon to open discussions about potential changes to the district’s memorandum of understanding.

Kathryn Howell, president of SRTA, said she thinks many of the union’s approximately 800 members are ready to operate without mask requirements.

“I think a lot of people feel like it’s time, that they’re going to be happy with it, or OK with it,” Howell said.

She said she expected some teachers to take issue with the phasing out of masks, though, especially those who are more at risk from complications from COVID, or who have young children who can’t yet be vaccinated.

“We have a pretty young teaching group in SRCS,” Howell said. “We have a lot of people new to the profession or young people, and a lot with little kids, and that’s what I hear again and again and again: I have children under 5, and I’m bringing this back to them every day.”

Even among students who are eligible to be vaccinated, rates are lagging in Sonoma County: as of Monday, 46% of children ages 5 to 11 were partially or fully vaccinated, according to the county.

Steve Herrington, Sonoma County superintendent of schools, said Monday that’s a critical part of the picture of safety in schools while the pandemic lingers.

“Right now, only about half of children ages 5 to 11 have received a shot, and improving on that number will be essential in keeping future case surges and mandates at bay,” he said.

The Santa Rosa school board will meet March 9, unless a special meeting is called before then, Trunell said.

She said she wanted parents who have any opinion about masks to know the district is listening.

“The through line is, people want to protect their children … and they want to protect adults,” Trunnell said. “And that word protection has a variety of meanings, whether it’s the social emotional aspect of seeing people wearing masks to the literal aspect because someone might be immunocompromised.

“I certainly want to demonstrate that we are open to listening,” she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.