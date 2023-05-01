Sonoma County celebrates Children’s Day with music, games and free toys

Hundreds gathered Sunday at two separate events to celebrate a tradition known as Day of the Child or Children’s Day, a holiday widely celebrated in Mexico on April 30, that features music, games and free toys for children.

“I wanted to bring my kids here to celebrate the day of the kid. It’s pretty big in Mexico and I wanted to pass the tradition to them,” said Ericka Diaz of Cotati as her sons Cesar, 3, and Benjamin, 5, played in the bounce houses Sunday at Cotati’s La Plaza Park, which was the site of the Chiki-Bonito Festival, hosted by Bonita 92.3 Radio and Podcast.

Diaz, who did not grow up celebrating Children’s Day in the U.S., learned about it when she visited family in Mexico. She said this was her first time bringing her children to an event like this.

"I just wanted to bring them out here and have a good time,“ she said.

Bubbles and the sounds of children’s laughter floated through the air in Cotati.

Generations of families gathered, some seated in front of the bandstand watching the live performances, while others strolled past the booths where photography, clothing and food were on display.

Vendors stood beside carts overflowing with stuffed animals and other toys as children swarmed around them.

Leticia Talavera, owner of Talavera’s Daycare, set out small tables, chairs and containers of colored pencils and markers for children to sit and use to color . Nearby, Talavera’s daughter, Kimberly 10, sold lemonade alongside a few friends who sold cupcakes and chips.

This was the first time the younger Talavera sold lemonade at an event like this. She said it was a “really good” experience.

Farther north, hundreds of people crowded Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa to watch performances by Ballet Folklórico Netzahualcóyotl, Mariachi Cantares de mi Tierra of the Luther Burbank Center and other cultural dance groups.

The square was the site of Sunday’s other Festival del Día del Niño, which was hosted by La Musikera Radio, La Maquina Radio and Oaxaca in the Wine Country.

Also at the square, Santa Rosa Fire Department firefighters helped eager children climb the steps of a stationary firetruck as they lined up to get a look inside. It was one of many sights children could experience.

Guillermina Cardenas of Santa Rosa said this would be the first time her son, David Monzo, 6, would see the inside of a firetruck.

As they waited in line, a ballet folklórico dance group performed behind them. Cardenas said watching the dancers reminded her of the traditions from her childhood in Michoacán, Mexico when she danced or recited poetry at school for Children’s Day.

When asked how it felt to partake in Sunday’s event, she said it was “beautiful” to share some of the traditions she grew up with.

Patty Hernandez, like others at the Cotati and Santa Rosa events who grew up with this tradition, said this was the first time she celebrated Children’s Day in the U.S. and hoped organizers will host it again next year.

When asked how she felt watching her firstborn son, Dylan, 2, experience the celebration, she said:

“It’s exciting, honestly. It’s something inexplicable.”

