Local fans of “Guy’s Grocery Games,” the popular game show hosted by Sonoma County celebrity chef Guy Fieri, saw some other familiar faces when they tuned in Wednesday night.

The show, now in its 32nd season, featured three local chefs competing in a Wine Country-themed episode.

Liza Hinman, chef and co-owner of Santa Rosa’s Spinster Sisters; Justin Wangler, executive chef for Kendall-Jackson in Santa Rosa; and Stéphane Saint Louis, chef and co-owner of Table Culture Provisions in Petaluma, all made their first appearance as competitors on the show that pits chefs and restaurateurs in cooking competitions inside a studio made to look like a full-size grocery store. Competitors have to run through the aisles of the store to shop for the ingredients they then use to create their dishes.

The episode replays at 5 p.m. Sunday and 1 p.m. Wednesday on Food Network.

“It was definitely set up to be a real battle,” Hinman told The Press Democrat on Friday.

Over the course of the 60-minute episode, the chefs competed in two rounds of games. First, the chefs were presented with a gift basket of local gourmet goodies, such as jams from LALA’s Jam Bar and Urban Farmstand in Petaluma, that they had to incorporate into a dish. Next, the chefs spun a wine bottle to determine a shopping budget they had to adhere to for ingredients to concoct a romantic meal.

Hinman, who made a grilled pork tenderloin dish in the first round and scallops in the second, said the size of the grocery store set was initially daunting.

“It’s as big as an Oliver’s Market,” she said. “A friend of mine who had been on (the show) said go to a Safeway, walk up and down the aisles. Even doing that, in the moment your brain panics.”

For Hinman, the best part of the experience was spending time with other Sonoma County chefs and highlighting local products.

“It’s rare that we all pause our busy world and experience something like this together,” she said. “I really appreciate getting a little more sense of Guy’s commitment to our county and how much he highlights everything he can about Sonoma County. It’s a great reminder that he’s a positive force in the area.”

For more information, go to foodnetwork.com.