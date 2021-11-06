Sonoma County children begin receiving pediatric vaccine doses at Kaiser

“I got the vaccine!” said Leilah Lopez, an 8-year-old from Santa Rosa, as she pumped a fist in the air after receiving a shot of the pediatric vaccine on Friday.

Lopez was one of the first kids in the 5-to-11 age group in Sonoma County to receive the pediatric vaccine on Friday at the Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Santa Rosa.

Sonoma County expects to receive a first round of 7,500 does of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children, enough to vaccinate one fifth of the 37,000 kids ages 5 to 11 in the county through school clinics, pediatricians and county vaccine drives.

Dozens of kids accompanied by their parents lined up and rolled up their sleeves as they arrived to their appointment at the medical center.

Kaiser expected to administer 125 doses of the pediatric vaccine on Friday and hopes to administer 300 doses a day starting Monday, said Jenn Whitright, regional operations manager for Santa Rosa Kaiser Pemanente Medical Center.

She said parents can expect to wait 15 to 30 minutes afterwards, depending on their allergies, to make sure there were no adverse reactions. They must bring their Kaiser Permanente member I.D. card and photo I.D.

A study of clinical trials of Pfizer-BioNTech’s pediatric vaccine, published Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association, found that it had an efficacy rate of 91% against symptomatic COVID-19. Clinical trials, according to the report, showed that of the children who developed COVID-19, “symptoms were milder in vaccine recipients, underscoring the vaccine protection conferred.”

The study also examined adverse reactions during the clinical trials, which were similar to those reported among older children and adults in terms of frequency and severity. These included at the injection site (71%), fatigue (39.4%), and headache (28%). The trials were not large enough to sufficiently assess rare side effects like myocarditis and pericarditis.

Lopez was feeling “really good” she said in the waiting room after receiving the vaccine, because she’ll soon be able to go roller skating and travel to Hawaii with her family.

“She’s been waiting a long time for this,” said her mother Dianna Lopez.

She wasn’t the only kid on Friday eager to get the vaccine.

Joyce Gianola-Norris, 8, of Cotati, said she was excited because once she’s fully vaccinated she’ll be able to attend a concert at Sonoma State University, where her dad plays and teaches the trumpet.

“It was great,” she said. “It still hurts a tiny bit. I was a bit nervous at first.”

Two eager brothers, Grayson, 8, and Cameron Weaver, 10 got the vaccine together on Friday.

“You did perfect,” said TJ Kaspar, a nurse at Kaiser Permanente, to Cameron, after he gave him a dose of the Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine.

“I know,” Cameron said.

Their aunt, Whitright, the vaccine operations manager, said they’d all been anxiously waiting for this day, after first-hand experiencing some of the struggles of the pandemic. She added that now they get to regain some of the freedoms they had before the pandemic and protect themselves and others from the virus.

Parents wishing to vaccinate their children at Kaiser can schedule an appointment at mydoctor.kaiserpermanente.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine or call 707-393-4044.

Staff Writer Martin Espinoza contributed to this article.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.