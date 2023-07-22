Shrieks, giggles and a pair of red butterfly wings punctuated the sea of sunhats that took over the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County on Saturday.

The museum is holding its beloved, annual Great Train Days event on Saturday and Sunday, drawing in crowds of families.

“There’s something really magical about trains and kids,” said Solina Larum, the museum’s director of operations.

Spanning the museum’s W. Steele Lane property in Santa Rosa, the fundraiser included a range of exhibits including model trains, painting and a train ride that takes passengers through a tent set up like an abandoned mine.

The museum partners with local model train groups who set up and run some of the exhibits.

One such exhibit, hosted by the Redwood Empire Garden Railway Society, showcased a train running through an imaginative set complete with dinosaurs, smurfs and knights.

One young girl stood mesmerized by the display. Her grandmother, who did not want to share her name, said her granddaughter liked the “train games.”

“Kids don’t have the opportunity to see model train sets anymore,” said Collette Michaud, the museum’s founder and chief executive officer.

"It’s fun for the train guys to share their hobby with the kids,“ Michaud added.

The Coastal Valley Lines Model Railroad Club of Sonoma County showcased a modular HO scale railroad that included a cargo train circling a town and fairgrounds with a smaller, festival train running loops inside.

Other activities included a build your own train set and track and a painting station where children could dip mini train cars in blue and purple paint and run them over cardboard.

Two boys opted to forgo dipping the trains in paint, preferring instead to apply the paint directly with their hands in gleeful slaps.

The museum uses proceeds from ticket sales to cover the costs of other programs, including its access program which offers discounts to qualifying visitors who are enrolled in programs such as MediCal, CalFresh and CalWorks.

Tickets for the Great Train Days range from $5 to $20.

“That’s so that the money can go toward making the museum as accessible as possible,” Larum said.

Larum observed that most everyone has a fond train memory from when they were kids. Her own kids, Larum said, love the event and the train ride in particular.

“It was an easy sell to get them here today for sure,” Larum said with a smile.

