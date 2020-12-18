Sonoma County Christmas tree lots, farms nearly sold out

Sonoma County residents who’ve waited to buy a Christmas tree this year may be running out of time to find the perfect Noble fir or Scotch pine.

Following an early rush to snap up trees this pandemic-stricken holiday season, many local lots and farms are nearly sold out and closing ahead of schedule.

“At this point we should sell out by this weekend, when usually we’re open until the 23rd,” said Trevor Mickelson, owner of Mickelson Christmas Trees in Petaluma and Santa Rosa.

In normal years, Mickelson opens his lots the Friday after Thanksgiving, but decided to start up a week earlier this November after receiving inquiries from eager customers as early as Halloween.

“They’ve been cooped up for nine months, and this is something they get to do outside with their family,” Mickelson said.

Under the latest county and state stay-at-home orders, Christmas tree lots and farms are allowed to operate as long as they allow enough room for social distancing and follow COVID-19 protocols for outdoor retailers, according to county spokesperson Jennifer Larocque.

Bill Garlock, owner of Frosty Mountain Tree Farm in Sebastopol, closed the farm altogether on Dec. 11 after selling out of available trees in just a matter of weeks. Garlock offers trees shipped from Oregon as well as his own farm-grown conifers that customers can select and cut themselves. He decided to close early to ensure he has enough trees on the farm available for future years.

“I’m still getting phone calls, and even though everything says we’re out, (customers) are still turning around in my driveway,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pronzini Farms, which owns a lot and farm in Petaluma, still has many trees for sale, according to Larry Gonzalez, operations director for the family-owned business.

“We’ll have trees all the way up through Christmas Eve,” Gonzalez said.

Doug Hundley, a spokesman for the National Christmas Tree Association, said early indications show there has been a “clear increase” in tree sales this year. He said that could be in part because more people are forgoing travel and staying in their own homes this Christmas.

Along with the increased demand, local Christmas tree lot owners say that recent wildfires in Oregon and Washington have affected supply, making it difficult to order additional trees as their lots empty.

That’s on top of the fact that Christmas tree supply has remained low following the Great Recession in 2008, when many growers got out of the business.

As a result, tree prices have steadily risen over the past decade.

Jimmy Casares Jr., a manager at Crazy Rudolph's Christmas Trees in Santa Rosa, said the average sale price for his trees has roughly doubled over the past five years to around $100 for a 6-foot tree.

But that hasn’t stopped him from selling some 4,000 Christmas trees so far this year.

“I’m down to my last 300 trees standing on the lot,” Casares said.

Mickelson of Mickelson Christmas Trees, a sixth-generation Petaluma resident who’s been selling trees to Sonoma County residents for the past 10 years, said closing his lots early this year is bittersweet.

“In some ways it’s better to get rid of them,” Mickelson said. “They’re not worth anything the day after Christmas.”

