Sonoma County movie theaters to reopen with distancing, limited capacity

Several local movie theaters plan to reopen Wednesday for in-person showings, with limited capacity, the latest step toward Sonoma County’s businesses and venues reopening as the coronavirus pandemic begins to ease.

Now that the county is in the red tier of the state’s four-stage community reopening plan, theaters plan to join restaurants, gyms and other venues to reinstate indoor activities that were barred when the county was in the purple tier, the most restrictive stage.

According to county health guidelines, under the red tier, “movie theaters are allowed to open indoors with 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer.”

Santa Rosa theaters Roxy Stadium 14, Airport Stadium 12 and and Summerfield Cinemas all said on their websites they plan to reopen on Wednesday. Already, Roxy and Airport have tickets for sale for “Godzilla vs King Kong” and “Nobody,” starring Bob Odenkirk. Summerfield has tickets for “Nomadland” and “Mank,” both contenders for Academy Awards.

“For the ‘Godzilla’ movie, we’ll have running on six screens at the Roxy and five at the Airport,” said Dan Tocchini, chief executive officer of Santa Rosa Entertainment Group, which owns all three theaters. The company also owns Third Street Cinemas, which is not scheduled for reopening yet.

In the theater, face masks are required except when customers are actively eating or drinking, according to the theaters’ websites. And the theaters are taking several steps to maintain social distance between customers.

“We started over the weekend, doing deep cleaning and disinfecting all the surfaces,” said Niel Pearlmutter, vice-president of Santa Rosa Entertainment Group. “We weren’t able to bring back the whole staff, just 25 employees out of 50, but we definitely extended offers to return to work for existing staff to return.”

The past year during the pandemic has been a tough one for movie theaters, Pearlmutter said.

“I’d call it a 97 percent loss. None of our theaters were open,” Pearlmutter said.

At the Rialto Cinemas in Sebastopol, director Ky Boyd said, “We haven’t made a decision yet. We should have a more definitive answer by the end of the week.”

Some theaters were able to turn things around quickly.

“We actually opened Friday, March 19,” said Taylor Green, general manager of Reading Cinemas in Rohnert Park.

That allowed the venue to bring back nearly half of its staff, 20 workers out of 45, he said. “Every single one of them was working here before.”

Alternate rows of seating are closed off, with three seats left vacant in between parties of viewers in each row.

“We have assigned seating,” Green said. “We encourage buying tickets online, but tickets can be purchased at the theater with credit cards.” Cash is discouraged, to protect the safety of patrons and staff, he added.

With all 16 of its auditoriums opening, Reading plans in April to resume renting out auditoriums for special screenings for private groups, with up to 20 attendees allowed.

Check back for more details as this story develops.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.