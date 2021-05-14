Sonoma County cities offer freebies and rebates to help you save water

Most of California is now under a drought emergency so watching how much water you use is more important than ever.

Manadatory water rationing has begun in some areas of Sonoma County and Cloverdale and Healdsburg are already under mandatory orders to reduce water.

Cities across Sonoma County have programs and freebies available to help residents save water.

Here is some of what’s available:

Santa Rosa

Residents of Santa Rosa can get 75 cents per square foot back if upgrading their landscaping to have low-water use plants in the city’s “Cash for Grass” program.

WaterSmart Home Kits are free from Santa Rosa Water, which includes tools to check for leaks and other water issues in your home.

Also, get $50 to $100 back on an upgraded, energy-efficient clothes washer with the Sonoma-Marin Saving Water Partnership.

The city of Santa Rosa will also provide free water-smart shower heads, kitchen sink aerators and more.

For more information, contact the city’s water-saving experts at watersmart@srcity.org or 707-543-3985.

Windsor

Windsor residents can receive free water-saving devices, including shower heads, hose nozzles, reusable water bottles, faucet aerators and leak-check dye tablets. These will be delivered to your home by the town of Windsor.

Windsor is also offering rebates on the removal of turf grass or the purchase of efficient lawn sprinklers. You can receive up to $500 back on these upgrades.

If you have questions about water conservation practices in Windsor, contact the town’s staff at wc@townofwindsor.com.

Petaluma

The city of Petaluma is offering free water conservation tools such as hose nozzles and faucet aerators and DIY leak kits for your home.

Rebates on toilets ($150) and clothes washers ($75) are also available.

Petaluma’s Mulch Madness program, which runs from the spring to October, offers residents free mulch and an irrigation kit to replace turf.

“Water-Wise HouseCalls” are also free in Petaluma, where an expert can inspect the inside and outside of your home to see if there are any improvements available to conserve water.

To answer any questions, Petaluma has set up a water conservation line at 707-778-4507.

Sonoma

The city of Sonoma is offering cash rebates on turf removal, $1 per square foot, with a $1,000 maximum.

Efficient shower heads, faucet aerators and automatic hose shutoffs are available free at Sonoma’s City Hall.

For more information, visit sonomacity.org/water-conservation.

Healdsburg

The town of Healdsburg is offering rebates on lawn removal, irrigation upgrades, clothes washers and low flow toilets.

For further information and water conservation tips, contact the city at 707-431-3317 or visit ci.healdsburg.ca.us.

Cotati

Cotati is offering a “Cash for Grass” turf removal rebate of $1 per square foot removed.

The town’s Water Use Survey Program will have an expert visit your home for free to evaluate your irrigation system and install efficient devices like low-flow shower heads.

Residents can also apply for rebates on upgraded clothes washers and toilets.

Another way to help the conservation effort is to take a course through the Qualified Water-Efficient Landscaper education program in Cotati. You will learn more about landscape design and maintenance.

You can contact the city of Cotati for more information at 707-792-4600.

Sonoma Valley

Receive 50 centers per square foot of turf replacement with the valley’s rebate program.

Residents can also apply for a rebate on a high efficiency clothes washer with the Sonoma-Marin Saving Water Partnership.

The Valley of the Moon Water District office will also provide you with free water conservation tools. Visit vomwd.org/rebates for more information.

Other

California American Water has a number of freebies for Sonoma County customers, including shower heads, shower timers, bathroom aerators, toilet leak detection tablets, dish squeegees and more.

There are also rebates for restaurant and food service upgrades. Visit amwater.com for more information on conservation tools and rebates.

Residents in eligible sanitation zones can get $250 back on a new high-efficiency clothes washer from Sonoma Water . The high-efficiency models use 18 to 25 gallons of water per load compared to 50 or more gallons in older models.

You can also receive $150 back on any high-efficiency toilet which uses 0.8 gallon per flush or less.

The rebate program applies to the following areas:

Airport/Larkfield/Wikiup Sanitation Zone

Geyserville Sanitation Zone

Occidental County Sanitation District

Penngrove Sanitation Zone

Russian River County Sanitation District

Sea Ranch Sanitation Zone

If you’re not sure which sanitation zone your home is in, visit sonomawater.org.