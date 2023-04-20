The county’s building code requires that all newly built single-family homes, including unattached accessory dwelling units, be built as all-electric. Significant home remodels must also conform to the requirements.

Granny units, homes rebuilt following a disaster and new construction where existing utility infrastructure would have to be removed at the owner’s expense are exempt.

New single-family and multifamily residential construction three stories or less must feature all-electric appliances and gas plumping in the home or property is banned. The requirements don’t apply to commercial or industrial development.

It also doesn’t apply to essential services buildings, such as fire stations, that are electric ready or to backup power facilities for those buildings.

Petaluma’s municipal code requires that all new construction and substantial alternations must feature all electric appliances or be designed without any gas plumbing.

Nonresidential buildings can request a waiver to install gas appliances from the city’s utility uirector if they can show its necessary for business operations or is needed for public health or safety.

So-called accessory dwelling units, also known as granny units, that are attached to the primary home and will use existing gas utility lines that provide service to the primary home don’t need to be upgraded.

Natural gas stoves and combustion fireplaces in homes are exempt, however, if natural gas appliances are used the home must be pre-wired for future electric appliance installation.

New residential and commercial buildings and remodels where more than 75% of the space is being impacted must be designed and built with all-electric features.

Sonoma County and three of the region’s nine municipalities require, with some exemptions, new buildings to feature all-electric utility lines and electric appliances.

A federal court ruling this week striking down Berkeley’s ban on natural gas service in new buildings could deal a blow to dozens of cities across California that have enacted similar regulations to restrict the use of fossil fuels, but it’s unlikely to permanently set back climate action efforts, experts say.

The full impact of the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling overturning Berkeley’s first-in-the-nation ban on gas lines in new buildings is still coming into full view.

Local elected officials and proponents of restricting fossil fuel use say the decision was narrow in scope, relying on a 1975 federal law that governs energy consumption.

That leaves other avenues open to enact all-electric rules that ban gas stoves, heaters and other appliances and gas infrastructure, they say.

“This does not dampen our commitment to decarbonization in both future development and the existing built environment,” said Petaluma Mayor Kevin McDonnell, whose city is one of a handful in Sonoma County with such bans.

Berkeley’s measure, adopted in 2019, required new residential and commercial buildings to feature entirely electric utility lines and infrastructure, rather than natural gas piping, with few exemptions.

The ordinance was challenged by the California Restaurant Association which argued it violated the federal Energy Policy and Conservation Act.

A three-judge panel sided Monday with the association, ruling that the federal law authorizes federal officials to set energy standards for appliances and preempts local and state governments from enacting policies that outlaw new gas infrastructure or appliances.

Berkeley could appeal the decision.

There are about 70 municipalities in California that have taken steps to require electrification in new construction, including Sonoma County, Santa Rosa and Healdsburg.

Supporters of the movement believe it will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve indoor air quality and health and is more cost-effective for builders. The measures are part of broader local and state efforts to achieve carbon neutrality and transition to clean energy sources.

Corrie Manning, general counsel for the League of California Cities, said the organization was “disappointed” by the panel’s interpretation of the law and supported cities’ rights to local control.

“We disagree with the panel's conclusion that a law providing the federal government the right to adopt energy standards for appliances was intended by Congress to override a city building ordinance adopted to protect local health and safety,” Manning said. “We stand with the city of Berkeley and all cities’ ability to adopt regulations to protect the health and safety of their residents based on the unique needs of their local communities.”

Most local rules differ from Berkeley measure

Officials in Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Healdsburg said they are evaluating the court ruling and what, if any, impacts it could have on their regulations as well as potential next steps. Sonoma County officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Whether the ruling has a sweeping local effect may depend on how regulations are written or structured.

The local limits on natural gas vary by city and are largely less stringent than Berkeley’s.

In Santa Rosa, for example, the restrictions only apply to some new residential construction while Healdsburg’s ordinance has carveouts for gas stoves.

None of the local regulations outlaw or restrict the use of natural gas in existing structures unless there is a significant renovation.

Most of the local electrification rules also are structured differently — housed under the building standards codes rather than enacted through a standalone municipal ordinance. Berkeley's rules were approved under the city's police power or regulatory authority to enact laws related to public health and safety rather than under its authority to regulate building standards.

Environmental groups have argued the limited scope of the court’s ruling did not impact regulations related to air pollution or building codes.

Local jurisdictions are required to adopt new building codes in line with state regulations every three years but are allowed to amend the state rules to adopt more restrictive measures — known as reach codes.

Santa Rosa, Healdsburg and Sonoma County’s all-electric rules are incorporated into the building standards.

Petaluma’s rules, like Berkeley’s, are not.

City Manager Peggy Flynn said the city was still reviewing the decision but she agreed with McDonnell’s comments that the city must end its dependence on fossil fuels and pursue clean energy.