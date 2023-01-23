Sonoma County closes Joe Rodota Trail to clear homeless encampment
Sonoma County has closed a portion of the Joe Rodota Trail in west Santa Rosa to clear a homeless encampment.
The county closed the trail Friday afternoon between Hampton Way and Dutton Avenue, where approximately 30 people were camped. Officials are aiming to reopen the trail by the end of the week, according to a news release from the County of Sonoma.
The county is legally required to offer homeless people shelter placement before clearing the encampment.
On Jan. 19, the day before the trail’s closure, a team from the county’s Homelessness Services Division began the process of locating shelter space and offering placements to those camped on the trail, the release said.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.
Emma Murphy
County government, politics reporter
The decisions of Sonoma County’s elected leaders and those running county government departments impact people’s lives in real, direct ways. Your local leaders are responsible for managing the county’s finances, advocating for support at the state and federal levels, adopting policies on public health, housing and business — to name a few — and leading emergency response and recovery.
As The Press Democrat’s county government and politics reporter, my job is to spotlight their work and track the outcomes.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: