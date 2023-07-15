The meeting also can be watched on livestream at pdne.ws/3JY7mAN or join on Zoom at pdne.ws/3De32tv , using meeting ID 986 5709 5055 and password 919371.

Monday’s hearing begins at 9 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors Chambers, 575 Administration Drive, 102A.

Years of debate over the ground rules governing land use, development, public access and protection of public resources on the Sonoma Coast may finally come to fruition Monday, when the county Board of Supervisors is scheduled to adopt an update to the Local Coastal Plan.

Touted by west county Supervisor Lynda Hopkins as “the most protective” of the coast over any past edition, the plan fulfills a state requirement to ensure the public’s interest in a healthy and thriving coast, accessible by all, is preserved. All coastal jurisdictions are required to have them.

Sonoma County’s latest iteration includes nearly 1,000 pages of provisions and maps defining the lands, communities and resources that exist in the coastal zone and dictating how owners and others should manage the lands consistent with priorities in the state’s landmark 1976 California Coastal Act.

It includes newer provisions prohibiting desalination plants and infrastructure for offshore wind farms, discouraging pesticide use in the area, streamlined rules for those clearing brush to mitigate wildfire risk, and increased discussion of the effects of climate change and sea level rise.

It also includes language encouraging identification of opportunities for reintroducing sea otters to the coast and protection of kelp beds.

Hopkins said she also planned to initiate discussion about how the county wants to approach a proposal for construction of a pumped storage hydropower facility around Fort Ross State Historic Park, which came to light a week ago.

The proposal, contained in a preliminary permit application with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, would pump water from the ocean into pipelines across the San Andreas Fault to a saltwater reservoir at around 1,500-feet elevation. Water would then be released to turn energy-producing turbines when solar and wind power were not readily available.

“I’m interested in language that would reference that any energy project of any kind should not cross fault zones,” Hopkins said in an interview.

The coastal plan’s general policies highlight the importance of preserving community character, protecting forests, waterways and wetlands, and enhancing marine and sensitive land-based wildlife habitats.

It seeks to limit visitor-serving and commercial developments to the town of Bodega Bay and other hamlets such as Jenner that already have them in order to limit sprawl.

Other provisions constrain development where water and waste treatment capacity are limited, address noise and nighttime light, preserve and encourage agriculture, and safeguard Indigenous archaeological sites and historic resources.

There’s also a lot of nitty-gritty detail concerning streamside buffers, prohibitions, mitigation measures and other requirements for every kind of development to avoid environmental degradation, negative visual impacts and interference with recreation and public enjoyment of the coast.

“The coast belongs to all of us,” Hopkins wrote to constituents this week, “but also, importantly, to the future. To people not yet born.

“I see the Local Coastal Plan as our generational opportunity to protect the coast for the humans and creatures and flora who will enjoy it long after those of us currently working on the plan have turned to dust,” she wrote.

The Sonoma County coastal zone spans 55 miles from the borders with Mendocino and Marin counties, taking in offshore islands and inland areas between 3,000 and 12,000 feet from shore.

But along the Russian River estuary and corridor, and the Estero Americano, it runs as much as 5 miles inland, reaching to Willow Creek and Duncans Mills, and to Valley Ford.

Once approved by the county, the coastal plan must be reviewed by the California Coastal Commission for consistency before local supervisors can begin a second phase: implementation measures.

The program provides the framework for land-use and development regulation throughout the zone except in areas reserved for the Coastal Commission, including stream banks and tidelands, and appeals of certain decisions directly along the coastal edge, within defined parameters.

As critical as the document may be to the general public, it’s also dauntingly dense and technical — much of it “way in the weeds,” as Board of Supervisors Chair Chris Coursey put it in an interview.

Large volumes of text also have been cut and pasted from earlier editions — specifically the 2001 version, a revised version of the plan approved in 1989, which itself was an update of the original 1980 document.

And, in some ways, the changes are mainly refinements and clarifications of the existing plan, altered to reflect lessons learned in implementing the content and reflecting new concerns like climate change and sea level rise.