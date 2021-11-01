Sonoma County communities prep for Nov. 2 election

Election Day is set to pass quietly in Sonoma County on Tuesday, but a handful of communities have issues or candidates on the ballot.

The Nov. 2 election is not countywide; Instead voting will only take place in the city of Sonoma, the Occidental Community Services District, Kenwood Fire Protection District, Sonoma Valley Health Care District and Timber Cover County Water District.

Anyone not living in those areas is not eligible to vote in this election.

Registered Sonoma voters will be asked to cast a ballot for one of three candidates for city council, and voters in the Occidental Community Services District and Timber Cove County Water District will also be asked to elect directors to their districts.

In the Kenwood Fire Protection District voters will be asked to cast a yes-or-no vote for Measure E, a special parcel tax to fund fire and emergency services, and in the Sonoma Valley Health Care District, voters will decide whether to support Measure F, a special parcel tax to fund local access to health care services.

Ballots returned to the Registrar of Voters’ office by mail must be postmarked on or before Nov. 2 and arrive at the registrar’s by Nov. 9 in order to be counted, according to the registrar’s website.

Ballots can also be returned via drop boxes until Nov. 2 and at polling stations on Election Day.

Polling stations will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for in-person voting. Voters who wish to vote in person should bring their mail-in ballot to their polling location to turn in.

