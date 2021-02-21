From her wheelchair, Helen Hubbard took a moment for herself in the back courtyard of Rincon Valley’s Holy Spirit Catholic Church. She paused on the crisp winter Sunday to gaze at the slender maple trees that she helped plant in the paved square more than a decade ago, and then beyond to the fingers of late morning fog still clinging to the hillside.

The 82-year-old Santa Rosa resident scanned the sloped landscape in the distance before her eyes finally settled on the stone white cross that prominently marks a nearby ridgetop. Hubbard, a parishioner for the past 50 years, had just attended one of the church’s first indoor religious services in nearly a year. She began to cry.

“You see that cross up there? Everybody should, and they need to look at it and say a prayer for somebody. There’s so many prayers that are in that cross,” she said. “It’s been crummy lately, but I was going today no matter what. But this is heaven. I’m so glad to be home.”

Hubbard, who the Rev. Ron Serban affectionately nicknamed “Helen Wheels” for her renowned passion for the church, was one of more than 200 people to show up to the Catholic church’s pair of socially distanced, pandemic-modified indoor services last Sunday — the first since last March.

Parishioner Dan Madson gives Father Ron Serban an elbow bump during a service at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Sunday, February 14, 2021. (Beth Schlanker/ The Press Democrat)

Parishioner Jacky Macy checks temperatures at the door before a service at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Sunday, February 14, 2021. (Beth Schlanker/ The Press Democrat)

The return to indoor services at Holy Spirit arrived as religious leaders in Sonoma County continue to balance their congregations’ spiritual needs with shifting public health regulations aimed at limiting the spread of a virus that has killed nearly half a million Americans, including about 50,000 Californians. While a small number of congregations have resisted public health orders, many have taken their services online or outdoors, even as the state’s legal restrictions on worship have been eased by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

For a window this past summer, when restrictions were briefly loosened on California’s houses of worship, the county’s more than 300 faith-based groups were permitted to hold scaled-down services at one-quarter capacity, but Holy Spirit and many other congregations held to outdoor only.

Holy Spirit Catholic Church’s the Rev. Ron Serban offers Holy Communion to parishioner Peter Soltano during the church’s first indoor service in nearly a year, on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

Not long after, Gov. Gavin Newsom barred indoor religious gatherings across the state in counties with heightened cases of the coronavirus, citing concerns over increased risk of COVID-19 transmissions from large gatherings. Except for the limited chance at indoor services over about a dozen weeks during the summer, the restriction applied in Sonoma County throughout the pandemic, and for the past six months forced all local houses of worship, including churches, synagogues, mosques and Sikh and Buddhist temples, to rethink their spiritual offerings.

Alicia Alvarez Contreras prays during an outdoor mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Windsor, Calif., on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. (Beth Schlanker/ The Press Democrat)

“We have a rich and diverse faith community who are desiring to continue to help our community during this time of disaster,” said Adam Peacocke, a former pastor who is leader of a faith-based coalition that works with the county on reopening guidelines. “As we know, there’s so much more going on in our community along with what’s going on with the virus. People in our community are hungry for hope and feeling isolated, and so I know communitywide they’re trying to figure out how to respond to that.”

Adam Peacocke is the former pastor of City Life Fellowship in Santa Rosa, and leader of a coalition of faith-based organizations in Sonoma County. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2020

A live band performs during an outdoor morning worship service under a tent at Hessel Church near Sebastopol, on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

The Supreme Court’s decision earlier this month overruled Newsom’s ability to outright ban indoor spiritual services, returning to rules that allow up to a quarter of capacity with use of face masks and social distancing. Singing and chanting, which can more easily spread the virus through the air than speaking, remain restricted, continuing to hinder many rituals within a variety of faiths, including at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.