Rev. Balaswamy Govindu leads an outdoor mass at St. Teresa of Avila Roman Catholic Church in Bodega, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Services are being held outdoors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

Sonoma County congregations navigate challenges of coronavirus as guidelines evolve

KEVIN FIXLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 20, 2021, 6:03PM
From her wheelchair, Helen Hubbard took a moment for herself in the back courtyard of Rincon Valley’s Holy Spirit Catholic Church. She paused on the crisp winter Sunday to gaze at the slender maple trees that she helped plant in the paved square more than a decade ago, and then beyond to the fingers of late morning fog still clinging to the hillside.

The 82-year-old Santa Rosa resident scanned the sloped landscape in the distance before her eyes finally settled on the stone white cross that prominently marks a nearby ridgetop. Hubbard, a parishioner for the past 50 years, had just attended one of the church’s first indoor religious services in nearly a year. She began to cry.

“You see that cross up there? Everybody should, and they need to look at it and say a prayer for somebody. There’s so many prayers that are in that cross,” she said. “It’s been crummy lately, but I was going today no matter what. But this is heaven. I’m so glad to be home.”

Hubbard, who the Rev. Ron Serban affectionately nicknamed “Helen Wheels” for her renowned passion for the church, was one of more than 200 people to show up to the Catholic church’s pair of socially distanced, pandemic-modified indoor services last Sunday — the first since last March.

Parishioner Dan Madson gives Father Ron Serban an elbow bump during a service at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Sunday, February 14, 2021. (Beth Schlanker/ The Press Democrat)
Parishioner Jacky Macy checks temperatures at the door before a service at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Sunday, February 14, 2021. (Beth Schlanker/ The Press Democrat)
The return to indoor services at Holy Spirit arrived as religious leaders in Sonoma County continue to balance their congregations’ spiritual needs with shifting public health regulations aimed at limiting the spread of a virus that has killed nearly half a million Americans, including about 50,000 Californians. While a small number of congregations have resisted public health orders, many have taken their services online or outdoors, even as the state’s legal restrictions on worship have been eased by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

For a window this past summer, when restrictions were briefly loosened on California’s houses of worship, the county’s more than 300 faith-based groups were permitted to hold scaled-down services at one-quarter capacity, but Holy Spirit and many other congregations held to outdoor only.

Holy Spirit Catholic Church’s the Rev. Ron Serban offers Holy Communion to parishioner Peter Soltano during the church’s first indoor service in nearly a year, on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)
Not long after, Gov. Gavin Newsom barred indoor religious gatherings across the state in counties with heightened cases of the coronavirus, citing concerns over increased risk of COVID-19 transmissions from large gatherings. Except for the limited chance at indoor services over about a dozen weeks during the summer, the restriction applied in Sonoma County throughout the pandemic, and for the past six months forced all local houses of worship, including churches, synagogues, mosques and Sikh and Buddhist temples, to rethink their spiritual offerings.

Alicia Alvarez Contreras prays during an outdoor mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Windsor, Calif., on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. (Beth Schlanker/ The Press Democrat)
“We have a rich and diverse faith community who are desiring to continue to help our community during this time of disaster,” said Adam Peacocke, a former pastor who is leader of a faith-based coalition that works with the county on reopening guidelines. “As we know, there’s so much more going on in our community along with what’s going on with the virus. People in our community are hungry for hope and feeling isolated, and so I know communitywide they’re trying to figure out how to respond to that.”

Adam Peacocke is the former pastor of City Life Fellowship in Santa Rosa, and leader of a coalition of faith-based organizations in Sonoma County. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2020
A live band performs during an outdoor morning worship service under a tent at Hessel Church near Sebastopol, on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)
The Supreme Court’s decision earlier this month overruled Newsom’s ability to outright ban indoor spiritual services, returning to rules that allow up to a quarter of capacity with use of face masks and social distancing. Singing and chanting, which can more easily spread the virus through the air than speaking, remain restricted, continuing to hinder many rituals within a variety of faiths, including at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

Terry Tomasini lifts his hand in worship during a morning service at Hessel Church in Sebastopol, Calif., on Sunday, February 7, 2021. (Beth Schlanker/ The Press Democrat)
Chris Beebe, joined by his wife Janette, prays during a morning worship service at Hessel Church in Sebastopol, Calif., on Sunday, February 7, 2021. (Beth Schlanker/ The Press Democrat)
Serban, saying his second Mass of the day, couldn’t help but get caught up in the practice of hymns between readings from the Bible, also noting a handful of people seated up front either humming or mouthing along behind their masks. The keyboardist still played an abridged version of the congregation’s frequent go-to, “Loving and Forgiving,” during one interlude, requiring unfamiliar adjustments to bygone routines.

“It’s hard not to sing it. It’s kind of our theme song,” Serban joked with worshippers.

The Rev. Carlos Ortega performs communion during an outdoor mass on "Dia de la Candelaria" at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Windsor, on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)
Father Carlos Ortega leads a mass in an outdoor courtyard on "Dia de la Candelaria" at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Windsor, Calif., on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. (Beth Schlanker/ The Press Democrat)
New rituals

Just getting inside and into the church’s wooden pews — each marked with blue tape delineating proper space between unrelated churchgoers, with seating available every other row — was itself a break from centuries of tradition. And one that required a leap of faith concerning appropriate sanitation.

The stone vessels near the doors that typically hold holy water so worshippers may make the sign of the cross as they step into the church also were taped off, and the price of entry was an instant forehead temperature check followed by a squirt of hand sanitizer from an automatic dispenser. A life-size cardboard cutout of Pope Francis, complemented with a light blue hospital mask, gave his approval with a thumbs-up, and welcomed parishioners back inside their place of worship.

Parishioner Jacky Macy prays near the church entrance which features a cardboard cutout of Pope Francis and a hand sanitizing station during a service at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Sunday, February 14, 2021. (Beth Schlanker/ The Press Democrat)
“Our bishop and other church leaders have been working really hard for this,” said Serban, pastor of the church for six years. “People like to be inside their church. I think people find comfort in the ritual, and the familiar. It’s so nice to see our cross on our altar. It’s nothing fancy, but it’s us.”

Despite the legal battle that led to the nation’s highest court intervening, so far a majority of congregations around Sonoma County continue to hold off from meeting indoors. Many houses of worship that worked to increase their presence through online platforms such as YouTube, Facebook and Zoom say they’ll maintain those options, while others continue to host their weekly services outdoors to meet the spiritual desires of their congregations.

But in the midst of Lent, and just ahead of Passover, Easter and Ramadan, as well as springtime holy days across a variety of faiths, the state’s religious congregations suddenly possess restored freedoms, while still facing a prolonged health crisis.

“A legal decision may impact what the government says, but the core practice of faith is the values that underlie that faith. I think it’s always inspiring when people can do the right things because of choice as opposed to obligation,” Peacocke said. “People are taking all sorts of different approaches to this to meet people’s needs, but I think that having the opportunity to choose to do what’s best for your community versus having that kind of dictated is something that I think people have appreciated.”

The Rev. Lee Turner has been pastor for almost 11 years at Community Baptist Church, a predominantly Black congregation in Santa Rosa. Besides a single lightly attended outdoor service held in the church’s parking lot in September, he said he’s stuck to livestreaming on social media, including Instagram, and expanded to use Zoom for daily Bible studies that now count worshippers from across the country, and occasionally draw guest pastors from around California and as far away as North Carolina.

A congregant reads from the Bible during a morning outdoor worship service under a tent at Hessel Church near Sebastopol, on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)
This autumn, the church had a scare after an employee who had come into the church office for work later discovered they were sick with COVID-19, leading to four others, including Turner, needing to quarantine until they tested negative. He may consider hosting outdoor Sunday services again once the weather warms, but Turner said the experience only helped to reaffirm his decision to leverage technology for the meantime as the community awaits greater access to vaccinations — regardless of the Supreme Court’s recent ruling.

“Unfortunately, COVID doesn’t listen to the Supreme Court. COVID doesn’t listen to politicians,” Turner said. “I think we have to use our own practical sense. I know ministers who are OK with it, but I’m just one really not comfortable with it, because of the effect it could have over a number of people, not just one. And so, whatever they decide, it’s fine with me, but I have to make choices based on the people that I minister.”

The Rev. Lee Turner has been holding all of the Community Baptist Church of Santa Rosa services online for the safety of his congregation due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)
Defying health orders

The matter of religious rights during the nearly yearlong pandemic erupted locally a month ago when Bret Avlakeotes, pastor of Spring Hills Church in Fulton, pledged to push forward and hold indoor services that violated public health orders after months of repeat warnings led to a fine. On Jan. 24, county permit department staff documented an indoor service attended by 130 people, many without masks or ignoring social distance guidelines. Those findings also conflicted with a report by a sheriff’s deputy that suggested no more than 15 churchgoers were at the Sunday morning service, all outdoors and abiding by the county’s COVID-19 guidelines.

Sheriff’s Deputy Aziz Atallah is now the focus of an internal affairs investigation into whether he was dishonest, and the incident also raised new questions about the commitment of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office to enforcing the county’s public health order.

A week after the county’s code enforcement team first cited Spring Hills Church, they returned to again document violations and issued two additional fines — making the church the only entity in unincorporated Sonoma County to be cited more than twice during the entirety of the pandemic. Avlakeotes agreed to return to outdoor services only, but less than a week later, the Supreme Court leveled its decision, helping pave the way for a spiritual retreat held at Spring Hills this weekend for as many as 150 people, some arriving from out of state.

Natalie Varner hands her daughter Lacey, 6, a communion wafer during a morning worship service at Hessel Church in Sebastopol, Calif., on Sunday, February 7, 2021. (Beth Schlanker/ The Press Democrat)
Waiting to make changes

Since the court ruling, faith-based groups and their leaders within the county have been wrestling with how best to meet their worshippers’ needs. Many congregations say they’ll simply maintain what they’ve already gotten their worshippers accustomed to during the pandemic as they complied with the county’s prior rules.

Natalie Varner, holding daughter Lacey, 6, laughs during an outdoor morning worship service under a tent at Hessel Church near Sebastopol, on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)
Lead Pastor Rich Cundall speaks to congregants during a morning worship service at Hessel Church in Sebastopol, Calif., on Sunday, February 7, 2021. (Beth Schlanker/ The Press Democrat)
“We’re not going to do anything different. We’re going to be the ones trying to do it right,” said Rich Cundall, lead pastor of Hessel Church near Sebastopol. “I want to look back on this five years, 10 years from now and have no regrets. I don’t want to hurt one neighbor or have one community member where they think we were being unsafe. So we’re being extra careful.”

The congregation spent more than $25,000 on a large tent this past fall to begin hosting outdoor services that met the county’s requirements, in an effort to encourage people to continue showing up while feeling safe. Rows are spaced 7 feet apart, Cundall said, and families sit together, away from other worshippers. All attendees are asked to register online in advance, and capacity was initially kept at roughly 100 people at each of two weekly Sunday services. Those services, which have now expanded in size with a second borrowed tent, also are streamed live through the church’s website, as well as on Facebook or YouTube.

Lead Pastor Rich Cundall speaks to congregants about the importance of fellowship during an outdoor morning worship service at Hessel Church near Sebastopol, on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)
“We want to show our community that we care about them. A lot of us need community … because there’s a number of folks struggling, who you’re not reading about because they’re not killing themselves but are suicidal, or battling anxiety, or a number of kids who are struggling,” Cundall said. “We need each other, and need to see each other face to face. It’s good to be part of a community like that. A lot of people tell me they can’t imagine staying in anymore. And we follow the protocols, so everything’s fine.”

Rev. Balaswamy Govindu leads an outdoor mass at St. Teresa of Avila Roman Catholic Church in Bodega, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Services are being held outdoors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021
Even within individual religious groups, however, the choices vary. In Catholicism, for instance, the bishop of the six-county diocese that counts nearly 200,000 parishioners has left the indoor-outdoor decision up to each individual parish. While some congregations like Holy Spirit Catholic Church have again started holding indoor services, and also will continue offering a weekly outdoor Saturday Mass, St. Teresa of Avila, the famous hilltop church in Bodega, has plans only to hold small outdoor services and livestream them via Zoom.

Parishioners receive Holy Communion during an outdoor socially distanced Mass at St. Teresa of Avila Roman Catholic Church in Bodega, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Services continue to be held outdoors in response to the coronavirus pandemic. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
Other congregations are choosing not to meet at all. The two mosques in Sonoma County, the Islamic Society of Santa Rosa and Islamic Center of Petaluma, have indefinitely suspended all in-person activities, according to their websites.

At the Gurudwara Sahib, Santa Rosa’s Sikh temple, spiritual gatherings that under normal conditions include cooking and eating food together have been scaled back significantly, said Dr. Mandeep Singh Nagra, a spokesman for the congregation. Just a few dozen regular attendees continue to show up to the tiny temple on Sundays, he said. They are applying COVID-safe protocols, such as wearing masks, physically distancing outdoors, using hand sanitizer and no longer shaking hands.

LeaAnn Woodruff prays during a morning outdoor worship service under a tent at Hessel Church near Sebastopol, on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)
Design work also is well underway for construction of their new temple near the intersection of Todd and Stony Point roads in Santa Rosa, with plans for an indoor space large enough to accommodate such pandemic guidelines in the future. But, because Sikhism promotes one’s ability to pray on their own from the confines of their home, Nagra said, visiting the temple is often more about sustaining social connections.

“I’m sure people miss that part of socializing,” said Nagra, who works in internal medicine at Santa Rosa’s Veterans Affairs Clinic. “I think everybody understands in our community, COVID is more important and the elderly are more susceptible, so it’s a compromise. So they accept it.”

Mary Peterson, and her son-in-law Chad Davis, right, kneel in prayer after receiving communion during a service at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Sunday, February 14, 2021. (Beth Schlanker/ The Press Democrat)
The pandemic continues to be extremely challenging for Congregation Shomrei Torah, said Rabbi George Gittleman, because they’ve missed out on several holy days and high holidays, any number of meals together and also a handful of funerals. Still, the county’s progressive reform synagogue with about 1,200 members hasn’t met in person since early last spring, and has no current plans of changing course.

Rabbi George Gittleman leads the congregation in song during the Passover Seder at Congregation Shomrei Torah in Santa Rosa. (Alvin A.H. Jornada / The Press Democrat) 2013
“What I can say and what I’ve felt is great sadness. The loss has been immense,” Gittleman said. “Not being able to touch, and hug and sing together, to know so many people have been isolated and alone and know we couldn’t do much about it, the people in the hospital you can’t visit, that really hurts. But we never wavered. We as a community made this decision together.”

There have been benefits to the pandemic as well, he said. Through Zoom and another online platform called StreamSpot, the synagogue has adapted and been able to reach many members who attended less often. It’s been better for some of the older members, too, who no longer have to drive to services at night.

Elaine Joyce of Bodega bows her head in prayer during an outdoor socially distanced Mass at St. Teresa of Avila Roman Catholic Church in Bodega, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Services continue to be held outdoors in response to the coronavirus pandemic. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
“It’s true, it doesn’t work for everyone, and some are left behind, for sure,” Gittleman added. “But we’re in a pandemic, a national emergency, and we have to factor that into it. So we can wait a little longer, until it’s safe. In Judaism, the preservation of life is more important than anything else. Why would we risk life in order to gather?”

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.

