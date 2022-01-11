Sonoma County Continuum of Care seeks public nominations for advisory board

The Sonoma County Continuum of Care, a body in charge of many key homelessness decisions countywide, is seeking public nominations to its advisory board.

Nominations are invited for five board seats, which will then be chosen by eligible Continuum of Care members at a public meeting on March 22.

The 17-member board — made up of elected officials, nonprofit representatives, advocates and experts — will oversee most significant homelessness spending in the county as well as many local programs and services for the unhoused.

The five available seats will go to:

• One representative of a homeless services provider that doesn’t already have an appointed seat on the board

• One representative from a licensed health care organization

• Two “at large” members

• One adult currently experiencing homelessness or who has experienced homelessness within five years

Nominations will be accepted until Feb. 23 at 5 p.m.

For more information visit on how to apply visit: https://sonomacounty.ca.gov/CDC/Homeless-Services/Continuum-of-Care/News/Sonoma-County-Continuum-of-Care-(CoC)-Board-2022-Elections/

