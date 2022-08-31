Subscribe

Sonoma County cooling centers set to open for holiday weekend heat wave

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
August 31, 2022, 3:03PM
Updated 1 minute ago

With the North Bay expected to bake under a heat wave during Labor Day weekend, officials have announced plans to open cooling centers throughout Sonoma County.

Everyone who enters a cooling center will be subject to a COVID-19 screening process, according to the county. All cooling centers will be set up to maintain social distancing. Masks will be required.

Here is a list of cooling centers from the County of Sonoma as of Wednesday:

  • Cloverdale: Cloverdale Citrus Fair, Saturday through Monday, 12 to 6 p.m., 1 Citrus Fair Drive
  • Cloverdale: Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center, Thursday and Friday, 1 to 4 p.m., 311 North Main St.
  • Cloverdale: Cloverdale Regional Library, Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 401 North Cloverdale Blvd.
  • Guerneville: Russian River Senior Center, Friday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 15010 Armstrong Woods Road
  • Healdsburg: Healdsburg Senior Center, Saturday through Monday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., 133 Matheson St.
  • Healdsburg: St. Paul’s Church, Saturday through Tuesday, 1-5 p.m., 209 Matheson Street
  • Petaluma: COTS’ Mary Isaak Center, 900 Hopper St.
  • Santa Rosa: Finley Community Center, Saturday through Monday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Sebastopol: Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, Friday and Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 390 Morris St.
  • Sebastopol: Sebastopol Center for the Arts, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 282 High St.
  • Sonoma: Sonoma Springs Community Hall, Sunday and Monday, 12-4 p.m., 18627 Highway 12
  • Windsor: Windsor Senior Recreation Center, Friday and Monday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 12-4 p.m., 9231 Foxwood Drive

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette