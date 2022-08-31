Sonoma County cooling centers set to open for holiday weekend heat wave
With the North Bay expected to bake under a heat wave during Labor Day weekend, officials have announced plans to open cooling centers throughout Sonoma County.
Everyone who enters a cooling center will be subject to a COVID-19 screening process, according to the county. All cooling centers will be set up to maintain social distancing. Masks will be required.
Here is a list of cooling centers from the County of Sonoma as of Wednesday:
- Cloverdale: Cloverdale Citrus Fair, Saturday through Monday, 12 to 6 p.m., 1 Citrus Fair Drive
- Cloverdale: Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center, Thursday and Friday, 1 to 4 p.m., 311 North Main St.
- Cloverdale: Cloverdale Regional Library, Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 401 North Cloverdale Blvd.
- Guerneville: Russian River Senior Center, Friday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 15010 Armstrong Woods Road
- Healdsburg: Healdsburg Senior Center, Saturday through Monday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., 133 Matheson St.
- Healdsburg: St. Paul’s Church, Saturday through Tuesday, 1-5 p.m., 209 Matheson Street
- Petaluma: COTS’ Mary Isaak Center, 900 Hopper St.
- Santa Rosa: Finley Community Center, Saturday through Monday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sebastopol: Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, Friday and Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 390 Morris St.
- Sebastopol: Sebastopol Center for the Arts, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 282 High St.
- Sonoma: Sonoma Springs Community Hall, Sunday and Monday, 12-4 p.m., 18627 Highway 12
- Windsor: Windsor Senior Recreation Center, Friday and Monday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 12-4 p.m., 9231 Foxwood Drive
