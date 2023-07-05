Monday was the hottest day ever recorded on Earth, though it may have been hard to tell in Sonoma County, which was about 20 degrees cooler than the previous day.

Nevertheless, the average worldwide temperature soared to over 17.01 degrees Celsius (62.62 Fahrenheit) for the first time in recorded history, according an analysis by the University of Maine using data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The previous record was 16.92 C (62.46 F), which occurred on both Aug. 14, 2016, and July 24, 2022.

"This is not a milestone we should be celebrating," climate scientist Friederike Otto told Reuters news agency.

"It's a death sentence for people and ecosystems," said Otto, a senior lecturer with the Grantham Institute for Climate Change and the Environment at Britain's Imperial College London.

Although the NOAA data begins in 1979, other data sets that recorded earlier history indicate that Monday was “warmer than any point since instrumental measurements began, and probably for a long time before that as well,” Robert Rohde, lead scientist for nonprofit environmental data science organization Berkeley Earth, said in a tweet.

“Global warming is leading us into an unfamiliar world,” Rohde added.

NCEP has placed Earth's average temperature yesterday as the hottest single day thus far measured by humans.



This is driven by the combination of El Niño on top of global warming, and we may well see a few even warmer days over the next 6 weeks. pic.twitter.com/RCrROHaWwp — Dr. Robert Rohde (@RARohde) July 4, 2023

Great Britain just experienced its hottest June ever, and record heat waves have been reported around the globe, including an Antarctic research base that just recorded its hottest July temperature ever.

In general, temperatures in June 2023 were about 0.16 C above the former record high in 2019, according to Berkeley Earth scientist Zeke Hausfather.

BREAKING: June 2023 has blown away all prior records for the month of June, coming in at a staggering 0.16C above the prior record set in 2019.



It was around 1.46C above the typical temperatures we saw in June in the preindustrial era (1850-1899). pic.twitter.com/7D5yR11n0z — Zeke Hausfather (@hausfath) July 3, 2023

Scientists attribute the heat to climate change and the emergence of El Niño, a natural climate phenomenon that is known to bring warmer temperatures, are the reason.

El Niño is the warm phase of the El Niño-La Niña Southern Oscillation pattern, which begins with warmer sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean near the equator. The phase, which occurs every two to seven years, returned in early June, according to a news release from the NOAA.

Michelle L'Heureux, climate scientist at the Climate Prediction Center, said in the release that climate change can also “exacerbate or mitigate certain impacts related to El Niño.”

El Niño, L'Heureux said, could lead to new temperature high records, particularly in areas that already experience above-average temperatures.

Brayden Murdock, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Monterey office, said Sonoma County likely had little to contribute to Monday’s worldwide record.

Interior areas in the North Bay ranged from the 70s to 80s Monday, with Santa Rosa at 76 degrees, which are standard for this time of year, Murdock said. Some locations were even slightly below normal.

“The reason why yesterday might have been the hottest day on Earth, as a total, probably was not us in particular,” he said.

