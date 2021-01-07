Sonoma County coronavirus deaths mount with 21 fatalities since 2021 began

Sonoma County public health officials on Thursday reported nine more deaths related to the coronavirus, bringing the local pandemic death toll to 213 as the highly contagious virus continues spreading rampantly throughout the community.

The nine fatalities are the most county officials have revealed in a single day since the pandemic started last March. As viral transmission has intensified, deaths are clearly mounting.

Officials said Tuesday eight local residents had died from complications of COVID-19, and 21 fatalities so far in January. County health care professionals fear the rapid increase in virus-related fatalities could make January the deadliest month in the pandemic, surpassing August and September, when the contagion claimed the lives of 43 and 42 residents, respectively.

“We have not peaked in the second wave yet; we haven’t seen the worst of it,” said Dr. Gary Green, an infectious disease specialist at Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital. “I really think that January is going to be, probably, the most deadly month in the pandemic so far.”

Last summer, coronavirus-related deaths were largely the result of outbreaks in skilled nursing centers and residential care homes for the elderly. Since the beginning of December, new infections and deaths of senior care home residents again on the upswing.

More worrisome, Green and other health care experts say COVID-19 transmission is occurring throughout the community at a far greater rate now compared to the summer months. That means more residents sick with the virus are being hospitalized and ultimately more people are dying, Green said.

Meanwhile, county public health officials are bracing for the adverse effects of Christmas and New Year’s holiday travel and extended family gatherings to push the county new infection, hospitalization and death totals even higher in the coming weeks.

Of the 17 coronavirus deaths reported so far this week, nine were residents living in either skilled nursing or residential care sites and the other eight were people in the general population. They died between Dec. 19 and Jan. 5.

All who were living in senior care homes were 64 or older, as were four of the eight people living at home. Three of the deceased who lived at home were between the ages of 50 and 64 and one was between 18 and 49 — a stark reminder the virus can be deadly in young residents.

