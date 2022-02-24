Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Highway 101 near Healdsburg identified

Authorities have identified the woman who was killed by a hit-and-run driver last week after the pickup she was riding in ran out of gas on Highway 101 near Healdsburg.

Chrisdee Jaensch, 45, of Lakeport was identified by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Coroner Unit.

She was hit by a vehicle at about 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 17, after the Chevrolet S-10 pickup she was riding in stopped on the side of the highway south of Limerick Lane and the driver walked to get help, authorities said.

Jaensch stayed behind with the pickup. When the driver returned, he found Jaensch had been struck and was lying in the roadway. The driver who hit her fled the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Evidence indicates that the driver was in a silver or similar-colored Ram pickup made between 2019 and 2021, according to Officer David deRute, a CHP spokesman.

Investigators have not identified a suspect and did not have a license plate number for the pickup. Authorities have not heard from anybody who witnessed the incident, deRutte said.

The CHP is urging anyone with information about the incident to call its Santa Rosa office at 707-588-1400.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.